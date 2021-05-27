Cancel
Kickstarter For Women’s Technical Hiking Pants Sized 14-24 Raises $55K

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Alpine Parrot makes outdoor apparel specifically for women’s sizes 14-24. Clothes are meant to fit *us*, not the other way around.”. Congratulations to folks over at Alpine Parrot whose Ponderosa Pants project got fully funded on Kickstarter, exceeding its crowd-funding campaign goal of $10,000 with an incredible $55,000 pledged. Perfected over two years of development and continual feedback from over thirty fit models, Alpine Parrots wants these to be the best pants, ever, that truly meet your needs, make you feel good, and get you excited to go outside:

unofficialnetworks.com
