During its product launch event today, Huawei announced the new MatePad Pro, its latest tablet. The new tablet now runs the company's HarmonyOS operating system. The new MatePad Pro comes with a 12.6-inch AMOLED display, and Huawei touts a color accuracy of Delta E<0.5, meaning you should get true-to-life colors from it. It's also the first tablet to get Full Care Display 2.0 certification from TUV Rheinland. The bezels are 5.6mm all around, and there's no notch, if you happen to hate them.