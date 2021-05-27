Cancel
Friends Reunion: The One We’ve Been Waiting for Is Finally Here!

By Carrie
FanBolt.Com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo no one told you life was going to be this way…but this Summer it’s all about FRIENDS! And your friends at FanBolt have compiled all the FRIENDS so you can grab yours and have some fun!. By now you’ve certainly seen the trailer for the “FRIENDS: The Reunion” and...

www.fanbolt.com
Jon Lovitz
The Independent

Friends reunion: The mystery of a disappearing feature from Monica’s apartment has finally been solved

The Friends reunion finally revealed what happened to a bizarre beam that disappeared without mention from Monica and Rachel’s apartment.The much-anticipated reunion saw the show’s six cast members meet on screen for the first time since 2004. Significant time is spent with the cast reflecting on Friends while walking around recreated sets of the show’s main apartments.Early on, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow explain what happened to the wooden beam that stood near the door to Monica and Rachel’s apartment, which seemed to permanently vanish a few seasons into the show.It featured prominently in a season three episode in which...
The Independent

Friends reunion: Everything we learnt in the much-anticipated special

The Friends reunion was, more than anything, a parade of niceness. The much-anticipated yet much-delayed special saw the show’s six cast members reflect on the series that brought them fame and riches, play games and recreate famous Friends moments.It was also full of cute bits of trivia for long-term fans, and at least a handful of reveals that inspired gasps.As Friends: The Reunion arrives on UK television – it can be watched on Sky One and Now from today – we’ve collated some of the major talking points from the 110-minute special.From the cast members who nearly embarked on...
14 Things We Learned From The Friends Reunion On HBO Max

At long last, the has arrived on HBO Max. When first announced, the special was originally going to debut in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic kept that from happening, but eventually, the cast of the iconic sitcom was able to reunite--complete with a socially distanced audience--to look back on the series that ran for a decade.
'Friends: The Reunion': How to Watch and Everything We Know So Far

Seventeen years after “The Last One,” Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are returning to Warner Bros.’ Stage 24 for “Friends: The Reunion.”. The reunion special will stream on Thursday, May 27, exclusively on HBO Max. The night before, on May 26, HBO...
Friends fans have one complaint about reunion

Friends: The Reunion was everything we've all been waiting for and so much more. The one-off special paid tribute to the famous sitcom and saw the main cast reunited, looking back at their time on the show together and revisiting the original set. It had all the makings for great...
‘Friends: The Reunion’ delivers the one with a lot of unapologetic nostalgia

Originally intended to help launch HBO Max, “Friends: The Reunion” finally hits the streaming service, in big, slightly bloated, unapologetically nostalgic form. A valentine to fans, the nearly two-hour special is inevitably hard-pressed to justify the hype, working best when it lets the cast casually reminisce, while getting carried away with cameos, some of which, well, couldn’t be more random.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

By the time Black Widow finally debuts in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access next month, two years will have passed since Spider-Man: Far From Home, the last Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster to play on the big screen. And though the feature-length Phase Four rollout is taking its sweet time to begin, when Loki premieres on Wednesday, it’ll be the third episodic MCU series to debut in less than five months.
Friends reunion: Wait is almost over for fans of beloved sitcom

The wait is almost over for Friends fans, with the highly anticipated reunion special set to arrive this week. The beloved TV comedy’s celebrated run ended in May 2004 after 10 seasons and 236 episodes. After years of speculation, the cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc,...
