Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview: Game 3 Odds, Matchups, & Picks

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trail Blazers started the NBA Playoffs with a win, but Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets bounced back in Game 2. The Nuggets evened the series with a 128-109 victory while allowing a red-hot Damian Lillard to score 42 points. Now the Western Conference series moves to Portland for what will be a pivotal Game 3 Thursday night. How many points will Lillard have to score to defend home court? NBA odds suggest the Trail Blazers have the upper hand, but one key matchup might make the underdog the best bet.

