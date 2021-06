MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- An unsettled weather pattern will allow for multiple rounds of rain and storms to start off the week. A warm and moist air mass has settled in across the southeast and is here to stay. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening as temperatures warm into the middle and upper 80’s. Tonight, rain coverage will become more isolated as temperatures fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Patchy dense fog is possible overnight.