The Heartbreaking Death Of John Davis, The Real Voice Of Milli Vanilli

By Preston Smith
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Davis, one of the actual voices of the German-French R&B group Milli Vanilli, has died at 66 (via CNN). According to his daughter, Jasmin, Davis died from complications related to COVID-19 (via Rolling Stone). Rolling Stone reported that Jasmin took to Facebook to share her father's death on Monday, May 24, 2021. She wrote, "He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly."

IN THIS ARTICLE
