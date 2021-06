Travis Thyssen will bring his government experience to Fish Creek later this month after agreeing to become the first administrator for the Town of Gibraltar. Budgeting $71,000 for the position, the Gibraltar Town Board decided to hire a town administrator approximately four months ago at the recommendation of a thorough review by The Harding Group. Town Board Chairperson Steve Sohns admitted back then that the town has grown to a point where its business is too much for a chairperson and a town clerk to handle. Along with being a business owner in the Fox Valley area, Thyssen has served as a county supervisor in Outagamie County for the last nine years and a town supervisor for the Town of Grand Chute for the last 14 years. His first day in the new role will be May 24th according to the town office.