Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
I-95 FM

Police Called As Man Attempts To Pick Up Trash At Maine Walmart

By DJ Fred
Posted by 
I-95 FM
I-95 FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The man had been asking management at two different Walmarts in western Maine to pick up the trash before it ended up in the Androscoggin River. Tony Bennett, no, not the 96-year-old singer best known for the smash hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco", but a man who resides in Bethel, had been asking management at the two Walmart Supercenters in Mexico and Oxford for three years to pick up the unsightly and fair amount of trash with no results. Both of the Walmarts are located right beside the Androscoggin River, which was Mr. Bennett's main concern.

i95rocks.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#Walmarts#Food Drink#County Police#River#Walmart Supercenters#The Sun Journal#Oxford Walmart#Maine Walmart#Trash#Walmart Employees#Corporate Walmart#Western Maine#Man#Oxford County#Dirty Diapers#Bethel#Mexico#Smash#Mr Bennett
Related
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

June Is A Peak Month For Moose Collisions In Maine

In Maine, a sharp uptick in vehicle crashes involving moose tends to peak in June. Most Mainers have a story or two of driving down the road and having a deer or moose jaywalk into the road. For some it's a story of a close call, for others it's the story of a wrecked vehicle. Crashes involving moose begins to uptick in March, peaking in May and June.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

This Saturday & Sunday Is A Free Fishing Weekend In Maine

Grab the kids and get 'em into the great outdoors this weekend. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife informs us that this Saturday and Sunday, June 5th and 6th, is a free fishing weekend. That means that you don't need a fishing license to cast a line into one of the thousands of lakes, ponds, and rivers here in the great state of Maine.
TravelPosted by
I-95 FM

Acadia Too Crowded For You? Try The New Down East Parklands

Acadia National Park is gorgeous and worth the trip - but in case you just don't have the time to wait... Try Cobscook Shores. Maine Public Radio reported that they are hoping that they get some of the tourists who flock to Acadia National Park. It's small in comparison, about 500 acres, but Cobscook Shores is right on the water with plenty of hiking, biking, boating and skiing.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast

Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
West Bath, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Man in West Bath Robbed after Offering Help to Stranded Driver

Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the brutal robbery of a man who stopped to help a woman he believed was stranded with a disabled vehicle. In the first case, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office learned of an incident that began in West Bath on Saturday night. According to WGME-TV, a man was driving on Berry's Mills Road when he spotted an SUV on the side of the road, that appeared to be broken down, and a woman standing next to it. When she flagged him down, he stopped to see if he could offer any assistance. As soon as he got out of his truck, the man told deputies that two or three men jumped out of the SUV. They beat him and robbed him, before loading him into the back of his own truck. The men drove the victim to a random house in Phippsburg and then ran off into the woods. A police K9 was able to follow the men's scent through the woods to a point where officials believe they were picked up in a vehicle.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

NASA Rocket Launch Could Be Visible Over Maine This Month

Here we go again, space fans. Maybe, just maybe, we'll have good weather here in Maine during the morning of June 15th, as NASA will launch the Minotaur I rocket from Virginia that day. The launch is scheduled to happen between 6:30 and 11:30 that morning from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
Sullivan, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Maine CDC Director Shah Impressed With Scenic Milbridge

We've always known that some of the most impressive coastline vistas in the United States reside in downeast Maine. Yes, you know it's true. Stand on the historic Shore Path along Bar Harbor's waterfront some peaceful Sunday morning and admire the islands scattered within Mount Desert Narrows, or, pull over and into the scenic turnout off Route 1 in Sullivan some sunny day to take in the view of Cadillac Mountain from across Frenchman Bay. You just can't beat it.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Cigarettes Could See A Bigger Price Tag This November In Maine

A new measure introduced to Maine legislatures would increase tax set for a pack of cigarettes from $2 to $4, as recommended by the Maine legislature's Taxation Committee. If approved, the increase would become effective November 1, 2021. All tobacco products would be included in this tax increase. The taxes...
Surry, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

Parking Area At Newbury Neck Beach In Surry Reopens

Don't go getting your swim trunks all in a knot. One of the best beaches in downeast Maine now has a parking area once again. Last week we told you how the parking area at the Newbury Neck Road beach in Surry had been blocked off and the "park here" signs had been covered over. People in the area and on Facebook had been wondering what the gig was for the past couple of weeks or so and why suddenly they couldn't park their car or truck across from what is officially known as Carrying Place beach.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

WOLFE IN THE WILD: This Downeast Maine Hike Features Vast Summit Views + A Beach

This Downeast hike loops you up a mountain, down to a beach. This not-so-hidden gem of a hike is a popular destination in the summer, but makes for a great spring adventure. Schoodic Mountain near Sullivan rises 1,069 feet above sea level, 954 of those feet you climb in elevation. We agree with assessments that this hike is moderate in difficulty, but add that it's strenuous at times. The hard work pays off with a 360 summit view, featuring gorgeous distant views of Acadia National Park, nearby lakes, hills, bogs, and ocean views dotted with islands.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Is Backed Up Against A Strained Supply Of Port-A-Potties

*WARNING* I will be making as many bathroom related puns or jokes as possible throughout this entire piece. Make sure to log that as we make movement through this article..... Maine is becoming #1 at not being able to go #2. Or number 1 for that matter. It looks like we're facing a crisis of the worst kind...... a shortage of port-a-potties. It's a fear we never knew we had, until now, when it seems our luck is running out. If you're looking to rent one right now for anything, good luck to you.
Bangor, MEPosted by
I-95 FM

I95 Listeners Remember Their Loved Ones This Memorial Day

While we may not be hosting a Memorial Day Parade her in Bangor this year, there will still be smaller ceremonies across the state to honor those who have served and sacrificed for this country. Beyond an excuse to have BBQs and 3 day weekends, Memorial Day give us an opportunity to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have given their lives so that we might have the freedoms afforded to us.