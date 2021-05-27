Police Called As Man Attempts To Pick Up Trash At Maine Walmart

Sheriff's Deputies are investigating the brutal robbery of a man who stopped to help a woman he believed was stranded with a disabled vehicle. In the first case, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office learned of an incident that began in West Bath on Saturday night. According to WGME-TV, a man was driving on Berry's Mills Road when he spotted an SUV on the side of the road, that appeared to be broken down, and a woman standing next to it. When she flagged him down, he stopped to see if he could offer any assistance. As soon as he got out of his truck, the man told deputies that two or three men jumped out of the SUV. They beat him and robbed him, before loading him into the back of his own truck. The men drove the victim to a random house in Phippsburg and then ran off into the woods. A police K9 was able to follow the men's scent through the woods to a point where officials believe they were picked up in a vehicle.