5 Products You Need To Get Your Summer Started Right, According To An Insider

Summertime is officially in full swing and you know what that means: It’s time to pack up your winter staples and get those warm-weather necessities out to play. Of course, aside from sunscreen — aka the most important must-have of all — it’s totally up to you to decide what belongs in your hot-weather arsenal, whether it be a wide-brimmed hat, bright lipstick, or one of those nifty hand-held fans that come in handy on scorching afternoons. Still, we tapped Miami-based blogger Monroe Steele for her summer favorites just in case you could use some shopping inspiration. After all, living in Miami Beach basically makes Steele an expert on summertime essentials. Ahead, in partnership with Australian Gold, Steele shares five of her mainstay products for the months ahead — including the sun care brand’s new plant based SPFs.