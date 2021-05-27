Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

5 Products You Need To Get Your Summer Started Right, According To An Insider

thezoereport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummertime is officially in full swing and you know what that means: It’s time to pack up your winter staples and get those warm-weather necessities out to play. Of course, aside from sunscreen — aka the most important must-have of all — it’s totally up to you to decide what belongs in your hot-weather arsenal, whether it be a wide-brimmed hat, bright lipstick, or one of those nifty hand-held fans that come in handy on scorching afternoons. Still, we tapped Miami-based blogger Monroe Steele for her summer favorites just in case you could use some shopping inspiration. After all, living in Miami Beach basically makes Steele an expert on summertime essentials. Ahead, in partnership with Australian Gold, Steele shares five of her mainstay products for the months ahead — including the sun care brand’s new plant based SPFs.

www.thezoereport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Scent#Sustainable Products#Sunscreen#Fashion Inspiration#Staples#Sustainable Fashion#The Sun#Australian Gold#Stila S Fiery#Summer Fragrance#Summer Makeup#Summertime Essentials#Fresh Scents#Brand#Winter#Bright Lipstick#Plant Based Ingredients#Miami Days#Coconut Oil#Glycerin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CarePopSugar

This Is the Item You Need to Enhance Your Sun Protection This Summer Beyond SPF

As long as I can remember, summer has been my favorite time of year. It's the season that's all about family vacations and countless fond memories of long, lazy beach days. Every year when May comes around, without fail I begin eagerly anticipating cotton candy sunsets, drippy ice cream cones, and the feeling of ocean salt on my skin. Needless to say, I also love spending time in the sun.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

The Five Knives You Need This Summer

Looking for a budget or premium blade to call your own? Or know someone who would love a new pocket knife — cough, Father’s Day, cough — check out these top blades to have in 2021. Other than a weird year in 2019, the knife market has been scorching hot...
Skin CarePopSugar

11 Products That'll Help You Upgrade Your Body-Care Routine This Summer

If you always give your skin-care lineup or makeup bag an edit come summertime, why not apply the task to your body-care routine too?. A new sunscreen is an obvious essential, but long afternoons lounging in the sun or splashing around in salty water may call for a more hydrating body cream or shower gel. If you're planning on exclusively wearing flip-flops this season (we don't blame you), there's a chance you might be in need of a soothing foot soak or a moisturizing balm to address dry or cracked heels.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

10 Disney Princess x PopSugar Products You Need For Your Nighttime Routine

Your nighttime routine is the time for you to unwind from the stressors of everyday life and reflect for a better tomorrow. It's the time when you can indulge in some self-care with a good skin-care routine, set the mood with the perfect candle, and get cozy with your favorite throw. If your nighttime routine needs a refresh, the Disney Princess x PopSugar collection at Target has just what you need to get ready for bed. Our favorite Disney princesses, including Ariel, Moana, Tiana, and Belle, inspired the magical and uplifting Disney Princess x PopSugar collection. From ultrasoft throw blankets with matching sleep masks to trinket trays and jewelry storage so you can take the day off, the Disney Princess x PopSugar collection is fit for a queen in the making. Treat yourself to these nighttime-routine must haves.
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

The Best Summer Wedding Guest Dresses, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After many cancelled and delayed weddings during the past year, it's official: Wedding season is back in action. With vaccinations readily available and people eager for reasons to celebrate, in-person wedding ceremonies and receptions are in full swing—and we couldn't be more excited. We're ready to bask in couples' love stories, indulge in fluffy wedding cakes, and best of all, dance the night away in summer wedding guest dresses.
Shoppinghowdoesshe.com

Everything You Need For a Summer Adventure

***This post is sponsored by Zulily and Shopstyle. All opinions are our own.***. Summer adventures are on full speed ahead around here. We’re already busy checking off that bucket list and doing all the things we’ve dreamed about doing for a year! I know everyone has mixed feelings about having the kids home 24/7, but for this house, we LOVE it.
MakeupElite Daily

The Best Eyeliner Brushes, According To Experts

Though you may need several different brushes to expertly blend your eyeshadow, the best eyeliner brushes are almost always going to have thin, angled (or pointed) heads with short, stiff bristles. These types of brushes work well with all sorts of eyeliner — creams, gels, liquids, and powders — and make it easy to apply smooth, neat lines in just one stroke.
Skin CareTravel + Leisure

Everything You Need to Know About Clean Beauty - and the Best All-Natural Products to Buy Now

You know how, sometimes, you use a phrase so much you forget what it means? That's how the skin care world feels about the words "clean beauty." Achieving clean beauty status earns your favorite skin care products a stamp of approval at major retailers. The designation shows up in the product's marketing materials, it becomes a reason shoppers buy, yet somehow, the more we say "clean beauty," the less it means.
Hair CareMindBodyGreen

3 At-Home DIY Products To Help Sun-Fried Summer Hair

Keeping hair hydrated can feel like a year-round, full-time job. In the winter, strands are subjected to dry air and chilly temps. But in the summer? Well, UV damage, pollution, and increased washing does a number too—arguably more! But how you care for your hair in the summer may look slightly different from how you care for it in the winter.
ApparelPosted by
E! News

The Sandal Trends You Need This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Let's face it, summer is synonymous with sandals....
Hair CarePosted by
E! News

Hair Products to Protect Your Tresses This Summer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. For a lot of...
Skin Carecoveteur.com

21 Skin-Care Products for Your Glowiest Skin Ever

If you search "how to get glowing skin," you'll get the usual recommendations: keep stress to a minimum, sleep eight hours a night, drink a gallon of water a day, eat your vegetables…the list goes on. And while I realize that healthy skin requires lifestyle changes, I'd be lying if I said I meditate for 20 minutes every morning and never eat dessert. Thankfully, there are beauty products that fill the gap and can make your skin look plump, glowy, and well rested, even when you're not.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Summer Survival Kit: The Beauty Products That’ll Prevent a Meltdown This Season

I'm an August Leo, so I'd describe summer as the peak of my entire year. The long days, the longer nights, the sweltering heat; if any season truly embodies the vibrant and over-the-top spirit of a Leo, it's summer. Given all of that, I have to be honest with you—summer is hard on your hair…and your skin…and your face. It's a season that deserves its own arsenal of products to help you deal with the intense heat and stifling humidity; heavy moisturizers, full-coverage foundations, and thick body creams should be swapped for lightweight gel lotions, skin tints, and SPF body mists. But where to start? Don't worry—we've got you covered when it comes to creating a summer survival kit stocked with all of the skin care, haircare, and makeup essentials. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite beauty products that'll help you get through the season.