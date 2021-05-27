Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bates County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Johnson; Pettis FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Linn KS and Miami. In Missouri, Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson MO, and Pettis. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening * Up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen this morning across portions of the watch area and flash flooding is ongoing. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely to develop this afternoon and may produce up to an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, leading to more flash flooding across the watch area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Johnson County, MO
County
Bates County, MO
County
Cass County, MO
City
Miami, MO
County
Pettis County, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Henry County, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Missouri Flooding#Severe Flooding#Weather Forecasts#10 50 00#Linn Ks#Flood Warnings#Rain#East Central Kansas#Kansas City Pleasant Hill#Severity#Portions#Severe Certainty#Target Area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-180830- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0039.210519T1800Z-210522T1951Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210519T1800Z.210520T1800Z.210521T1950Z.NO/ 318 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Osage River near Schell City. * From Wednesday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * At 2:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 30.8 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, flood waters impact low lying areas west of Schell City. County roads west and north of Route M become flooded. The Four River Conservation Area 10 miles west of Schell City floods. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Montgomery County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Most roads across mid-Missouri were dry as of 5 a.m. on Monday, but chances of flooding are expected to increase as storms move through the area this week. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler map, Route 94 in Montgomery County was closed due to flooding shortly before 9 Sunday The post Overnight flooding mostly recedes in some areas, threat continues throughout week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri Stateagupdate.com

West Central Missouri farmers work through wet weather

BUTLER, Mo. — In West Central Missouri, April showers brought May showers, slowing down harvest progress. “The rain showers midweek and over the weekend made planting progress hard,” Bates County farmer Dane Diehl said May 3. Farmers were able to make some progress during the planting windows, getting closer to...
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cass County in west central Missouri Northwestern Henry County in west central Missouri Southwestern Johnson County in west central Missouri * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 126 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harrisonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holden, Garden City, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Gunn City, Blairstown, La Tour and Quick City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry; Johnson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HENRY...PETTIS AND SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 215 AM CDT At 136 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chilhowee, or 8 miles south of Warrensburg, moving east at 65 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sedalia, Warrensburg, Knob Noster, Whiteman Air Force Base, La Monte, Smithton, Leeton, Green Ridge, Chilhowee, Whiteman Afb, Centerview, Hughesville, Post Oak and Sedalia Memorial Arpt. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and west central Missouri.
Henry County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Henry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for west central Missouri.
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Weather Blog: Mother's Day Weekend Severe Weather Threat

We have been very lucky this season in avoiding severe weather. There was that one EF0 tornado in southern Johnson county on March 15th. Otherwise, it has been a quiet season, so far. Kansas City has not been in a Tornado Watch in 2 years. We have seen Tornado Warnings, but not watches.