Flash Flood Watch issued for Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Johnson; Pettis FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in east central Kansas, Linn KS and Miami. In Missouri, Bates, Cass, Henry, Johnson MO, and Pettis. * Until 7 PM CDT this evening * Up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen this morning across portions of the watch area and flash flooding is ongoing. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely to develop this afternoon and may produce up to an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain, leading to more flash flooding across the watch area.