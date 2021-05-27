Cancel
Catholic Diocese: Face masks no longer required for those vaccinated against COVID-19

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is amending some of its safety protocols that were added due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Church members who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus will know longer have to wear face masks while attending church. In addition, there will be no skipping of every other pew, but families must sit 3 feet away from one another. Church members who have not been vaccinated will need to continue to wear face mask.

