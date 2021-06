A Falconer man who has been arrested multiple times in recent weeks for impaired driving was nabbed again on Wednesday. State Police in Jamestown charged 29-year-old Blaydon Niles with driving while ability impaired by drugs after responding to Hartson Road in the Town of Poland for a report of a Ford F-250 truck stuck in a ditch. On arrival, troopers saw Niles trying to remove the truck with his four-wheeler. Niles allegedly exhibited signs of drug impairment and was subsequently taken into custody. He was then transported to the State Police Jamestown barracks, where he provided a urine sample but refused to be evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert. Niles was issued tickets and released, and is scheduled to appear in Poland Town Court in June.