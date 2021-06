It’s Monday again, which means it’s time to return to the deep recesses of my brain and pick out some orange-and-green-hued thoughts..... 1) That was just sad. The Miami Hurricanes’ underwhelming baseball season ended Sunday afternoon in Gainesville at the hands of the South Alabama Jaguars 7-2. Jake Garland pitched a scoreless first two innings before giving up 4 runs in the third to put the offensively-anemic Canes in a 4-0 and realistically insurmountable hole in the first third of the game. Miami tacked on a couple of solo home runs in the 5th and 6th innings by Yohandy Morales and Alex Toral, but Miami left a small city on the base paths, coming up unclutch every single time they had a chance for a two-out run.