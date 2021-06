GLOVERSVILLE — A program director for the Glove City Coalition has been recently hired, according to a news release. The Glove City Coalition is a group of community leaders and citizens with the common goal to reduce youth substance use/abuse and to promote healthier lifestyles for the youth in the community of Gloversville. The Glove City Coalition is funded with a Federal Drug Free Communities Grant through the Center for Disease Control. Bonnie Peck now serves as the director and program coordinator for the coalition that has representatives from 12 different sectors within the Gloversville community.