PARX SWEEP YIELDS “SIGNIFICANT” CONTRABAND

By Frank Vespe
theracingbiz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing soon to a Pennsylvania racetrack near you: more state “enforcement actions” like the ones that netted “a significant amount of contraband” recently at Parx Racing. In a Pennsylvania Racing Commission conference call, video of which was posted on Twitter by veterinarian Dr. Kathryn Papp, state Director of Thoroughbred Horse...

www.theracingbiz.com
State
Pennsylvania State
