PARX SWEEP YIELDS “SIGNIFICANT” CONTRABAND

After a three-year campaign, over 2,000 union and non-union contracted workers at BWI Marshall Airport and Baltimore Penn Station, who earn as little as $8.50 per hour plus tips will see their hourly compensation rise to $17 over the next five years under a new law, the Secure Maryland Wage Act, which took effect Tuesday. The historic bill, sponsored by Maryland Senator Antonio Hayes and Delegate Kriselda Valderrama will also eliminate tipped wages for wheelchair agents who say they often don’t receive any tips. “This law is a blessing to me and my family,” said Doran Brown, a contracted wheelchair agent at BWI. “I will finally get the raise I need and deserve to support myself and my ailing mother who depends on me. I thank the leaders who stood with us and congratulate all of my coworkers who now are on a path to a living wage.” The workers covered include janitors, non-TSA security officers, cabin cleaners, wheelchair attendants, passenger service agents, ramp workers, baggage handlers, and ticket and line agents among others, reports 32BJ SEIU. Read more here.