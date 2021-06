Food contamination from various sources is the leading cause of recalls in the United States. Using food grade lubricants correctly is one way to help mitigate the risk of food contamination. Food grade lubricants differ from conventional lubricants in that they are made with base stocks and additives that are safe to use in food and beverage production. The brewing industry has many applications where a food grade lubricant is recommended. As an example, conveyors used for canning and bottling typically have rollers that will require grease fittings and can have gear drives that require gear lubricants. Additionally, working surfaces are frequently washed down and coated afterward with a food grade mineral oil to help prevent rust. NSF 3H white mineral oils, safe for direct contact with food within defined limits, are recommended for this application. Blowers, often used to move grain to silos, is another application where use of a food grade lubricant should be considered.