Lincoln County, WI

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 36-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested last Monday after a crash in the Town of Harrison. The man provided a false name to the deputy investigating the crash in order to avoid a warrant that had been issued in Marathon County Court. A 23-year-old Tomahawk man was arrested Wednesday afternoon...

Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Lincoln County, WIwsau.com

Pilot, Passenger Unharmed in Lincoln County Plane Crash

TOWN OF MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Officers say no one was injured in a plane crash last Tuesday in the Town of Merrill. The Sheriff’s office received an FAA distress call Tuesday afternoon, then a short time later received a report of a downed plane near the intersection of County Road C and Prairie Road.
Lincoln County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

No injuries in Merrill-area plane crash

No one was injured after a plane crashed last week in rural Lincoln County, sheriff’s officials said in their weekly media report. Lincoln County dispatchers on Tuesday took a report from the FAA regarding an emergency transmitter that signaled a plane in distress. A second caller reported seeing the downed plane in a field near County Road C and Prairie Road in the town of Merrill.
Wisconsin Statecwbradio.com

Wisconsin Woman Arrested for 2nd OUI

A Wisconsin woman was arrested for her 2nd OUI Saturday morning with children in the vehicle. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, they received a call from a father asking for a check on his children. He stated his 12-year-old daughter was texting him about adults using drugs in the vehicle they were in.
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

Hixton - Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car. The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

AMBER Alert issued for missing 13-year-old Wisconsin girl

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl Monday. Officials said 13-year-old Samantha K. Stephenson of Saukville, Wis., was last seen on Sunday morning in Menomonie with 19-year-old Brandon A. Morgan. Stephenson was last seen wearing a white "Rick and...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Fun 104.3

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin COVID cases up 116, no new deaths: State officials

MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin increased by 116 Monday, May 17, for a total of 606,274, state health officials reported. There have been 6,958 deaths in the state, with no new deaths reported Monday. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 30,250...
Wisconsin StateDaily Telegram

58 people test positive for COVID-19 in Northwestern Wisconsin

They were reported as follows: 16 in Rusk County; 10 in each Burnett and Sawyer counties; five in each Douglas, Taylor and Washburn counties; three in Ashland County; two in each Bayfield and Price counties. No new cases have been reported since Friday in Iron County. Statewide, an additional 898...
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 1:07 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a male party shining a flashlight at drivers as they were driving past him. The officer located the suspect and advised him to stop shining the light as it could cause an accident. The male was warned for his actions.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Fotos from the Past

Researched by Michael J. Caylor, Jr. 5-12-71 He was fired, he was still paid, and now he is back on the job. That is the story of the last week of Chief Deputy Sheriff Harvey Woodward. Late last week Sheriff Alfred Giese fired Woodward and told him to turn in his badge, gun, and car keys. Woodward, based on advice from his attorney, District Attorney James T. Rogers, and Law Enforcement Committee Chair Clarence Krueger, instead stayed on the job. As the week and weekend went on, Giese said he would refuse to pay Woodward out of his budget, but County Clerk Ken Oldenburg said that would be impossible and promised Woodward, who is 42 and has five boys at home, that he will still be paid. On Saturday, Giese filed court action against Woodward seeking his removal, based on his claims that the County’s Civil Service Commission is invalid, therefore making Woodward and every deputy on the department at-will employees, his will. However, when a special hearing was called into session on Monday in Marathon County Court, Giese asked to dismiss the case. That request came after Giese, Woodward, their attorneys, and DA Rogers all met behind closed doors. Giese claims when the office of Sheriff was merged with the former Traffic Patrol Division, the process was invalid, as was the appointment of Woodward, who had previously served as supervisor with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Insides sources reported this past week that Giese refused to deputize Woodward for 1971 and at first refused to issue him an identification card. Local fire apparatus salesman Otis Radke confirmed Sheriff Giese did issue him an identification card as Chief Deputy in 1971, but it was done as a joke, and he instead now holds a Deputy Sheriff card in its place.
Lincoln County, WIrock947.com

Lincoln County Cracks Down on Speeders

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — Sheriff’s officials in Lincoln county issued a handful of citations for excessive speed last week, including two to a Wausau man who was clocked at over 100 MPH in two days. In their weekly press release officers say he was first stopped on Wednesday for going...