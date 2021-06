Hello! My name is Caitlyn Starcher, but everyone calls me Cait. I have been at The Emily Program’s Columbus location for almost three years and have been involved in pretty much every one of our programs at one point. My current position is half outpatient therapist and half intake clinician. Since our location is growing, my position will be changing soon and I will become half outpatient therapist and half outpatient FBT (family-based treatment) therapist. I received my Master of Social Work from The Ohio State University.