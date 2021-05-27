MLB DFS Picks and Analysis 5/27: The Grind Down

Awesemo brings you a new combined stream as we head into the dog days of the MLB. Join us on this Monday for the first part of a must-see triple header of analysis that makes winning as easy as clicking that play button. As always, Kayla Knierim is the quintessential host to start us off. She’s joined today by the ever-knowledgeable Eric Lindquist and Chris Spags, as the trio goes over the day’s slate of betting and MLB DFS picks. Next up, Alex Baker and Terry McBride join Spags for the Deeper Dive. Finally, stick around for Eytan Shander and Greg Ehrenberg, as they analyze late-breaking lineup and injury news for the Live Before Lock show that breaks down all of Monday’s MLB DFS action. The stream kicks off at 4 p.m. ET. Presented by No House Advantage and Jock MKT.