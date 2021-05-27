Cancel
Nick Reed PODCAST: 05.27 – ATF Pick Butchers AR Definition

By Sarah Myers
ksgf.com
 14 days ago

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. We have a Heroes breakfast tomorrow! Join us at Scramblers Diner tomorrow (Friday) from 6-9 a.m. as we provide free breakfast for veterans!. During a heated confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Republican senators tore into President Joe Biden’s pick...

www.ksgf.com
Joe Biden
Hunter Biden
Nick Reed
#Atf#Butchers#Guns#Scramblers Diner#Atf#President Joe Biden#Definition#Free Breakfast#Heroes#Veterans#Assault#Republican Senators#Federal Law#Hearing
Entertainmentksgf.com

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 05.26.21

Nick explains the evening changes to the show schedule. Have you heard what’s going on in Belarus? There was recently an election where voters are wanting an investigation on the outcome. Those who are in opposition are being jailed, tortured, and silenced. Lukashenka Signs Amendments Further Restricting Belarus Protests, Media...
Presidential Electionfloridianpress.com

Biden ATF Pick Can’t Define ‘Assault Weapon’ But Wants To Ban AR-15

President Joe Biden’s choice to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) told Senate Republicans that he supports banning AR-15 assault rifles but massively struggled to define what an “assault weapon” during his confirmation hearing Wednesday. David Chipman, a former ATF special agent, and a gun-control activist...
Presidential ElectionIJR

Biden's ATF Director Nominee Admits He Supports a Ban on AR-15s

David Chipman, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, admitted Wednesday that he would support a ban on the AR-15 rifle. Sen. Ted Cruz had asked Chipman at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee to expand on an earlier question about whether his views on guns were “out of step with the American people.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Vice

The Far-Right Is Freaking Out Over Biden’s Pick to Run the ATF

Move over, Anthony Fauci: The far-right has a new villain to meme. His name is David Chipman, and President Joe Biden wants him to run the ATF. If you only got your news from far-right forums, you’d probably think Chipman had cut a path of destruction throughout his career, posed for photos in front of smoldering rubble and dead children, and is now hell-bent on disarming America.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

ATF Pick Who Touts Gun Control Faces Choppy Senate Waters

WASHINGTON (CN) — As a special agent from 1988 to 2012, David Chipman served as an explosive specialist on the national response team and a tactical operator on the special response team. “I understand the physical and emotional stress that agents are under — particularly working on crimes involving mass...
Congress & Courtsthetrace.org

Biden’s ATF Pick Faces Senate Test

David Chipman, appearing in the Senate today, would be ATF’s first confirmed head since 2015. The longtime bureau agent-turned-gun reform advocate will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee this morning alongside five other Biden nominees. The proceedings will stream here. Where Chipman stands on the issues: He’s drawn support from state Democratic attorneys general alongside the ire of gun rights groups and Republicans. As we reported last month, the 22-year veteran of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives supports a stronger regulatory role for the agency that has for years been plagued by underfunding, questionable priorities, and successful National Rifle Association-backed efforts to stymie its power. 🚨Watch this space:🚨 Tomorrow, we’re publishing a major investigation about the agency Chipman is hoping to lead — a crucial part of the Biden administration plans to enact its gun violence prevention agenda.
Presidential Electionwhitehousedossier.com

Biden ATF nominee would ban the AR-15

Possibly the most popular gun in American. David Chipman, President Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Wednesday that he supports banning the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, one of the most popular guns in America. In his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr....
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden’s Garland Headache

Editor's note: Due to technical difficulties, this email is landing in inboxes later than anticipated. We apologize for the delay!. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden wants to beat Trump. Twice.

With help from Meridith McGraw, Allie Bice, and Daniel Payne. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Did someone forward this to you? Subscribe here! Have a tip? Email us at westwingtips@politico.com. As former President DONALD TRUMP continues to...
POTUSUS News and World Report

White House Infrastructure Talks with GOP Fizzle, Biden Pivots to Bipartisan Group

President Joe Biden's infrastructure negotiations with the GOP fizzled out on Tuesday. But Biden is quickly changing gears: He's talking with a bipartisan group of senators who are working on an alternative proposal, while simultaneously engaging with Democrats on a possible budget reconciliation bill that would require no GOP buy-in.
AnimalsUS News and World Report

Cicadas Were Flying; for Hours, Biden's Press Plane Was Not

WASHINGTON (AP) — The cicadas were flying. The reporters hoping to join the president in Europe were not. Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas. The Washington, D.C., area is among the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

ATF nominee tells lawmakers he supports AR-15 ban

David Chipman, President Biden ’s nominee for director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), said at his confirming hearing Wednesday he supports banning the AR-15. A Senate panel vetted Chipman, along with other nominees for Justice Department posts, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) questioned his position...
Musicamericanmilitarynews.com

CMT pushes gun control campaign, gets slammed by country music fans

Country Music Television (CMT) was slammed by viewers last week after the company pressured viewers to wear orange in support of gun control. “We’re (virtually) wearing orange today in support National Gun Violence Awareness Day and to call attention to the more than 100 lives that are lost every day to gun violence. #WearOrange and visit wearorange.org for more,” CMT tweeted on Friday.
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Republican State Legislatures Are Winning Their War On American Democracy

Texas Democrats scored a stunning victory in the nationwide legislative battle over voting rights last weekend when they walked out en masse to prevent state House Republicans from passing yet another sweeping package of voting restrictions. But even that episode underscored a reality facing voting rights groups and their Democratic...