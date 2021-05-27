These Are the Best Exfoliants for Brown Skin, According to Dermatologists

In the last few years, biotin and collagen have both become trendy supplements within the wellness industry. But what exactly are these two super-ingredients? Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a water-soluble vitamin related to the vitamin B family. It helps to convert certain nutrients into energy and plays an important role in the health of your hair, skin, and nails. Collagen is a protein found in bones, muscles, skin, and tendons.Its specific purpose is to provide strength and structure to the body – one of the main factors in helping skin retain elasticity. Combined, the two become an unstoppable force in helping you look and feel like your best, most youthful self.