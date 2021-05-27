These Are the Best Exfoliants for Brown Skin, According to Dermatologists
We’re never done waxing poetic about the long-lasting benefits of chemical exfoliation, especially when it concerns the best exfoliant for brown skin. Not only does exfoliation accelerate the skin’s natural cell turnover process; it’s also the best way to combat a handful of common issues that may otherwise take longer to heal, such as acne or discoloration. While the degree of an exfoliant’s effectiveness depends on a person’s skin type and lifestyle choices, there are certain ones that produce better results in brown skin.stylecaster.com