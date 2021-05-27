Cancel
Pennsylvania State

PA mask mandate to be lifted on June 28th

By WJAC staff
WJAC TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa (WJAC) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Thursday that the state's mask mandate will be lifted on June 28th. “After reviewing the vaccination data for people 18 and over and discussing it with the COVID-19 Vaccine Legislative Task Force, we have determined that the commonwealth’s mask order can be lifted on June 28 or when 70 percent of adults get their second dose, whichever comes first,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Pennsylvanians are realizing that they have the power to stop COVID-19 and they are stepping up to get vaccinated.”

