BOWLING GREEN—It might have been a little more subdued than previous years, but the VFW Memorial Day parade was every bit as patriotic as in year’s past. Promptly at 9:30 a.m. the parade moved out with Grand Marshal Terrace Boudinier riding in an authentic U.S. military Jeep. The parade went around the town square and then out to Memorial Gardens Cemetery, where VFW Post No. 5553 held a ceremony to honor all those military personnel who had given their lives in the defense of the freedoms the people of this country hold so dear.