IDPH: 5 More COVID-19 Deaths, 132 New Cases Reported

By Kelly Maricle
who13.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show five additional deaths from COVID-19 have been reported and there are 132 new cases of the virus in the state. The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours...

