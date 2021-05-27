Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montecito, CA

Ariana Grande Gives Fans A Peek Inside Her Secret Wedding

By Paige Pichler
Posted by 
The List
The List
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a small ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, Ariana Grande walked down the aisle in a custom Vera Wang dress to marry her beau, Dalton Gomez. Surprising fans all over the world, the pop singer recently released photos of her special day, showing off her gorgeous gown and intimate ceremony. According to Vogue, the singer had a special agreement with the famed wedding dress designer — when the time came, she would design Grande's wedding dress.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Seth Rogan
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Gown#Wedding Ceremony#Secret In Their Eyes#Diamond Earrings#Vogue#Grande Exchange#Dress#Intimate Ceremony#Pearl Earrings#Reveal#Veil#Heart Eyes#Close Friends#Surprising Fans#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Montecito, CAMarie Claire

Ariana Grande Secretly Got Married Over the Weekend

Congrats are in order for Ariana Grande, who reportedly wed her fiancé Dalton Gomez this weekend in a secret ceremony. Sources tell TMZ that the singer and Gomez wed at her new home in Montecito, California. It was reportedly an "intimate" gathering with around 20 guests, including their closest friends and family. TMZ's sources add that while the event was small (and a surprise to her fans) it was "filled with a lot of love." It also wasn't a traditional affair, with Grande and Gomez opting to exchange "informal I Dos."
Montecito, CAInternational Business Times

Ariana Grande A Married Woman, Surprises All Her Fans

Pop singer Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a small wedding over the weekend, according to reports Monday. Billboard confirmed that the couple wed at Grande's home in Montecito, California. There were fewer than 20 wedding attendees, according to Grande's spokesperson. "The room was so happy and...
Montecito, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande Married: Singer Weds Dalton Gomez In Surprise, Secret Ceremony

Ariana Grande is a married woman! The singer reportedly married her fiance, Dalton Gomez, at her home in Montecito on the weekend of May 15. Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez — they’re married, according to TMZ! The site reports that Ari and her man tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Ariana’s home in Montecito, California. The wedding was reportedly “informal,” with very few guests, according to the report. The wedding comes just five months after the lovebirds shocked fans with their engagement news. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for confirmation of the wedding news.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Marry in Private Ceremony

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are married! The pair tied the knot at an informal ceremony at Grande's home in Montecito, California, ET confirms. "They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to People. "It was tiny and intimate -- less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Montecito, CAfoxla.com

Ariana Grande, fiancé Dalton Gomez married

MONTECITO, Calif. - Ariana Grande and her fiancé of some six months, Dalton Gomez, have tied the knot, Fox News has confirmed. The recently engaged pair is said to have exchanged their nuptials at Grande’s home in Montecito, Calif. over the weekend in an intimate ceremony that included less than 20 guests from both sides of their respective families.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Ariana Grande Marries Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Wedding bells are ringing for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got married in a private ceremony, Grande’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Grande’s rep described the ceremony as “tiny and intimate” with “less than 20 people” in attendance, in an exclusive statement to People. According to TMZ, the ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. TMZ was first to report the ceremony had occurred.