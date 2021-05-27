Ariana Grande Gives Fans A Peek Inside Her Secret Wedding
In a small ceremony at her home in Montecito, California, Ariana Grande walked down the aisle in a custom Vera Wang dress to marry her beau, Dalton Gomez. Surprising fans all over the world, the pop singer recently released photos of her special day, showing off her gorgeous gown and intimate ceremony. According to Vogue, the singer had a special agreement with the famed wedding dress designer — when the time came, she would design Grande's wedding dress.www.thelist.com