Ariana Grande Gives Fans A Peek Inside Her Secret Wedding

Ariana Grande is a married woman! The singer reportedly married her fiance, Dalton Gomez, at her home in Montecito on the weekend of May 15. Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez — they’re married, according to TMZ! The site reports that Ari and her man tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Ariana’s home in Montecito, California. The wedding was reportedly “informal,” with very few guests, according to the report. The wedding comes just five months after the lovebirds shocked fans with their engagement news. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for confirmation of the wedding news.