The United States Tennis Association today announced that fans will be welcomed back to the US Open for the 2021 tournament, and that tickets to the event will be put on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 15, beginning at 12 pm ET. Additionally, longtime US Open partner American Express will offer a US Open ticket pre-sale for American Express ® Card Members from Monday, July 12, beginning at 9 am ET, and concluding on Wednesday, July 14 at 8 pm ET. Terms apply.