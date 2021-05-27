Making a difference together

The River City Pearls, an Interest Group of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, recently conducted a “drop off of feminine products” and collected items for women and girls. These items were donated to the Renewing Dignity© organization for distribution. This service project was chosen by the president and vice president to address this need of women during the month of May in honor of all mothers. More than 12,000 individual feminine products were collected during the contactless drive-by in the bus loading zone at Terry Parker High School. These items were donated by members of the interest group along with several members of the community. Shown seated are President Vernice Whitfield and Vice President Toni Sweeting of the River City Pearls. Standing is Jan Healy, Founder of Renewing Dignity©