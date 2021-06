No matter how cool you were before kids, the minute you become a parent, your kids automatically think you are the dorkiest person in the world. And that’s not just for the Average Joes, as even superheroes can’t manage to get any respect from their kids. Just ask Chris Hemsworth, who had a brutal reality check with one of his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, after asking him what he wanted to be when he grew up.