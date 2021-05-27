Cancel
New Canaan, CT

Solemn tribute in New Canaan to our nation's heroes

By Leon M. Krolikowski, Chief of Police
ncadvertiser.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 31, Memorial Day, we honor those veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for our great county. Memorial Day honors their service and sacrifice. Nearly 850 Veterans are buried in Lakeview Cemetery. As Memorial Day approaches, it's a good time to remind the patriotic citizens...

www.ncadvertiser.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Westport News

New leadership at Greenwich-based nonprofit that meets 'demand for diapers'

GREENWICH — The local nonprofit Mothers for Others, the largest independent diaper bank in lower Fairfield County, announced that Elizabeth Cook Peyton is its new executive director. Mothers for Others supports underserved families by providing diapers and wipes for children from birth to age 3. Peyton has volunteered with Greenwich-based...
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan’s VFW Post 653 has organized its annual placement of U.S. flags at the gravestones of veterans buried in local cemeteries for 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22. All are invited to help. Those interested are to meet at 8 a.m. in Lakeview Cemetery. The veterans area is located off the road through the cemetery from the entrance at Main Street and Millport Avenue, over the bridge and on the right. Anyone with questions about the flag placement can contact Frances Wilson at fcavalierewilson@gmail.com. The Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday, May 31, starting at 9:30 a.m. It will turn at Cherry Street and run down South Avenue and Harrison Avenue, due to construction on Main. “Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, parade marchers and parade watchers should wear masks when social distancing cannot be maintained among marchers in the parade or among parade watchers along the parade route,” town officials said in a press release.
New Canaan, CTncadvertiser.com

'It means the world to me': New Canaan police name officer of the year

NEW CANAAN — The town’s police department this week honored those who died in the line of duty and recognized the 2020 Stephen W. Wood Officer of the Year Award recipient. Police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services workers lined the front parking lot of the police building as Chief Leon Krolikowski on Thursday presented the Stephen W. Wood Officer of the Year Award to Rex Sprosta.
Fairfield County, CTgreenwichfreepress.com

Elizabeth Cook Peyton Announced as New Leader of Mothers for Others

Mother for Others announced that its new Executive Director is Elizabeth Cook Peyton. Peyton has volunteered with Mothers for Others since April 2019, first in the donation room, then as a member of the Board of Directors. She assumes the role of executive director from Lisa Leavy, who had been serving as executive director and president of the board. Leavy first became involved with Mothers for Others in 2011, and assumed the role of president in 2017. She will remain closely involved as a Board Member.
Danbury, CTPosted by
Sports Radio 940

Downtown Danbury Glows At Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Greenwich, CTStamford Advocate

The Dish: Former NY Yankees coach Lee Mazzilli dines at the J House in Greenwich

Scene… Former Major League baseball great and former New York Yankees coach and Greenwich resident, Lee Mazzilli, was seen at Tony’s at the J House in Riverside last week. Out there… Greenwich Historical Society’s Spring Fete takes place on Saturday, May 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date: Sunday, May 23). The family garden party for all ages will feature music by the Trummytones and activities including making a flower crown and dancing around the Maypole, decorating a birdhouse, planting seedlings, a scavenger hunt, bubble station and lawn games. Space is limited. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to www.greenwichhistory.org.
Darien, CTdarientimes.com

Darien photographer exhibiting 'Pets and their people' in New Canaan

“Pets and their people,” an exhibition of portraits by Darien photographer Ben Larrabee showing the bond between humans and their animals, is currently on display at New Canaan’s UCBC. Pets have always been valuable members of the family, but never more appreciated than now with the recent pandemic and lock...
Fairfield County, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Student Named Presidential Scholar

A high school senior in Fairfield County has been named as one of 161 students nationwide named as a Presidential Scholar. Colin Speaker, of Greenwich High School, was honored for demonstrating leadership, scholarship, and for his contribution to his school and community, the program said. “We are so proud of...
Fairfield County, CTnorwalkplus.com

Impact Fairfield County awards $248,000 in grants to local nonprofits

GREENWICH, CT – Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC), the area’s premiere women’s collective giving circle, awarded two $100,000 Core Mission Grants to Hall Neighborhood House (Bridgeport) and INTEMPO (Stamford). Impact FFC also awarded three $16,000 unrestricted general operating grants to Catholic Charities of Fairfield County (Bridgeport), Person-to-Person (Darien), and Women’s...
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

‘Unfinished Business’: Moynihan, Williams To Seek Re-Election

Saying he wants to see through major projects such as installing cell towers and creating a new police station, First Selectman Kevin Moynihan confirmed Wednesday that he intends to seek a third term this fall. The Republican told NewCanaanite.com that “there are several things in the pipeline that it would...
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

‘Extraordinary Efforts’: Letters of Appreciation for New Canaan Police

The following letters of appreciation for New Canaan Police officers were shared by Chief Leon Krolikowski at the Police Commission’s March and April meetings. The Monday crew wanted to express our thanks to Officer [George] Caponera and Officer [Sebastian] Obando for their invaluable help yesterday. We had a critical patient who needed immediate care and transport to the rig and the officers initiated and assisted patient care. The officers also helped move several vehicles to allow the rig a quick egress. We were fortunate to work alongside this team yesterday and want them to know their actions were greatly valued.
Connecticut Statencadvertiser.com

Opinion: For CT's struggling families, stimulus check won't provide stability

Although Connecticut has a higher percentage of affluent individuals and families than most other states, far too many of our residents face a very different reality. Hard-working people who are essential to every community’s success — child care workers, home health care aides, restaurant workers, car mechanics, office assistants — struggle to make ends meet on what their jobs pay. Connecticut needs a policy and a plan to support these workers and their families. We need to increase our state earned income tax credit and create a child tax credit.
New Canaan, CTnewcanaanite.com

Letters to the Editor

NewCanaanite.com received the following letters recently. This letter expresses my unequivocal support for the New New Canaan Library project as currently designed, including the removal of the 1913 library. It appears to me that the Town is applying two different standards concerning the project, which I find to be highly disappointing. You know the facts. There is overwhelming support for the project team’s design, hundreds of financial supporters, and a design that looks ahead to the needs of the Town’s residents for the next century.