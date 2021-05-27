Cancel
VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'!

By Lydia Storks
allears.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of the classic Disney ride, Jungle Cruise, then there’s a lot of news to keep up with recently!. The ride is getting a makeover at Disney World and Disneyland, with a new storyline being added throughout, including brand-new characters and scenes. But, if you want a reason to celebrate your favorite ride even when you’re not in the parks, then you need to check out the new Jungle Cruise movie premiering this summer!

