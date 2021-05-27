Cancel
Music

Watch: BTS Gets “Hotter” In Fun MV For “Butter” Remix

By E. Cha
Soompi
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe music video has been released for the “Hotter Remix” of BTS’s “Butter”!. Get ready for a brand-new remix of BTS’s “Butter“!. On May 28 at midnight KST, BTS announced their plans to release a “Hotter Remix” of their latest single “Butter.”. The group also shared a new set of...

www.soompi.com
CelebritiesVulture

BTS Tops the Billboard Hot 100 Chart With ‘Butter’

Have a celebratory Chicken McNugget, because BTS’s delicious new single “Butter” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, just how the Army likes it. The K-pop kings — Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, and Jin — have now earned four No. 1 singles on the chart, achieving the fastest accumulation of hits for a group since the Jackson 5 in 1970 and becoming the first band in history to have three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100. Olivia Rodrigo also makes history as the first artist to simultaneously chart three top-ten songs from a debut album: “good 4 u,” which was bumped to No. 2 (after making her the first artist to debut her album with two No. 1 singles), “deja vu” at No. 3, and new entry “traitor” at No. 9. Her album Sour topped the Billboard 200 this week with the biggest week of any 2021 album so far. The rest of the top ten includes “Levitating,” by Dua Lipa, down to No. 4, Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” down to No. 5, “Peaches,” by Justin Bieber featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar, at No. 6, “Save Your Tears,” by the Weeknd and Ariana Grande, chilling at No. 7, “Kiss Me More,” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, at No. 8, and “Astronaut in the Ocean,” by Masked Wolf, at No. 10. But back to the men of the week. BTS’s milestone comes at the start of their eighth-anniversary celebration, Festa, a multiday event filled with bonus content. Congratulations to the BTS Army, who never stop winning.
MusicInternational Business Times

BTS' 'Butter' Garners 110 Million Streams, Earns New Title On Spotify

"Butter" garnered 99 million streams on Spotify during its first week. BTS' latest song also got more than 11 million global streams during its first 24 hours. The group performed in "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series. BTS' latest track "Butter" has reached another milestone after surpassing 100 million streams...
Musicclarkchronicle.com

BTS Releases new single, ‘Butter’

BTS released a new English song “Butter” on May 20 and in just the first 24 hours of its release, it reached 108.2 million views. This beats their first English song, “Dynamite,” with just 101.1 million views over the first 24 hours of its release. “Butter” is a dance pop...
MusicBillboard

Fans Choose BTS' 'Butter (Hotter Remix)' as This Week's Favorite New Music

The ARMY has spoken! BTS' "Butter (Hotter Remix)" has topped this week's new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 28) on Billboard, choosing the remix of the K-pop boy band's latest English-language single as their favorite new music release of the past week. "Butter (Hotter...
MusicSoompi

BTS Makes Oricon History As “Butter” Breaks Record For Most Streams In A Week

On June 2, Oricon reported that BTS’s “Butter” had placed No. 1 on the weekly streaming chart for the week of May 24 to May 30. During that span of time, “Butter” recorded 31,130,352 streams, and the song remained at the top for two consecutive weeks. This is the greatest number of plays recorded in a week in Oricon history, and this almost doubles the previous record of 16,741,278 streams held by LiSA’s “Homura.”
Celebritiesgmanetwork.com

BTS drops chill and casual special performance vid for 'Butter'

Well, Hybe Labels just released a special performance video for the group’s latest hit “Butter,” and it’s super chill. Instead of the dapper outfits they wore in the MV, the boys did the choreography in stylish but comfortable-looking casual wear like denim, t-shirts and cardigans. BTS released “Butter” on May...
CelebritiesGenius

BTS Earn Their Fourth No. 1 Single With “Butter”

BTS continue to blaze trails with their new single, “Butter,” which today becomes the South Korean group’s fourth stateside No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Billboard reports that the septet’s latest track racked up 32.2 million on-demand streams and sold over 242,000 copies in its debut frame.
CelebritiesSacramento Bee

These are the records BTS broke with their song ‘Butter’

The South Korean star K-pop band BTS hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart yet again with only their second English-recorded song titled “Butter.” The song overtook Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” which sat at the top spot last week. “Butter’s” rise to the top of the charts...
MusicSoompi

BTS Drops Teasers For 2 New Remixes Of “Butter” To Celebrate Their No. 1 On Billboard’s Hot 100

In honor of their latest No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, BTS is releasing two new remixes of their hit song “Butter“!. Earlier this week, BTS made history on the Billboard charts as “Butter” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100. On June 3, Big Hit Music thanked fans for making the achievement possible and announced that BTS would be dropping two new versions of “Butter” in celebration.
Musicallkpop.com

MAMAMOO members get moody in 'MMM' version of MV teaser for 'WAW'

MAMAMOO has revealed a new MV teaser for "WAW". As the title song from their upcoming 11th mini album, "WAW" gives off a dramatic feel with lyrics that speak of seasons passing. Short for "Where Are We (Now)", the song's title reminds audiences of MAMAMOO's 7-year experience as a unique girl group. Watch and listen to the vocals in the teaser above!
WorldBillboard

BTS Dish on 'Butter' & Jin Thanks Jung Kook for This 'Amazing' Lyric

BTS dished on the most "amazing" parts of making "Butter," their latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, in a new Facebook interview Friday (June 4). The K-pop boy band's second English-language single had a smooth start to the top of not just the Hot 100, but also the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. tallies in the June 5-dated week. But the line that most members have stuck in their heads was sung by the one and only Jung Kook at the very beginning of the song.
MusicBillboard

BTS' ARMY Whips Up the Best Memes to Celebrate 'Butter' Gliding to No. 1

BTS is having a smooth start to the week and Festa celebration with the K-pop supergroup earning its fourth No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Butter." Their latest English-language single becomes BTS' fourth No. 1 in nine months, marking any act's quickest accumulation of its first four Hot 100 chart-toppers since Justin Timberlake a decade and a half ago, and among groups, the fastest since the Jackson 5 in 1970. "Butter" also glides in atop both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, starting with the highest weekly worldwide streams and sales since both tallies launched last September.
MusicColumbian

K-pop band BTS is cooking with ‘Butter’

The South Korean star K-pop band BTS hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart again with only their second English-recorded song, “Butter.” The song overtook Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” which sat at the top spot last week. “Butter’s” rise to the top of the charts places BTS...
MusicBillboard

BTS Whips Up 'Cooler' & 'Sweeter' Remixes of 'Butter': Stream Them Now

"Get it, let [the remixes] roll!" BTS is serving up more of their latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Butter" with two new remixes. The "Cooler" and "Sweeter" remixes of "Butter" dropped Friday (June 4), exactly one week after the K-pop supergroup dropped the "Hotter" remix. While RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope and Jin keep smoothly delivering more "Butter" to the ARMY -- complete with live performances of the song at the Billboard Music Awards, Stephen Colbert, Good Morning America and more -- the septet is also in the midst of their Festa 2021, which is celebrating BTS' eighth anniversary this year.
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

BTS’s “Butter” Just Got Usher’s Stamp of Approval

BTS has shown their love for Usher time and time again – and now the American singer is publicly reciprocating it. On June 2, Usher posted a TikTok set to the global superstars’ new all-English single “Butter,” which, earlier this week, earned the South Korean septet their fourth no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Baby girl, are you ready?” Usher utters in the video, clad in a dandy suit and fur coat combo. (It looks like the video was taken at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, probably when he hosted the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards just one week after the “Butter” release.)
EntertainmentBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' on a Roll, Spends Second Week at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

The song again fends off Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U," which holds at No. 2 on the Hot 100, two weeks after it launched at No. 1. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated June 12) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (June 8). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
Musicthechestnutpost.com

BTS Releases ‘Cooler’ & ‘Sweeter’ Remixes Of ‘Butter’ I Billboard News

BTS is serving up more of their latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit ‘Butter’ with two new remixes. The ‘Cooler’ and ‘Sweeter’ remixes of ‘Butter’ dropped Friday (June 4), exactly one week after the K-pop supergroup dropped the ‘Hotter’ remix. To learn more about this story:. https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/bts/9582504/bts-butter-remix-cooler-sweeter-stream/. ►► Subscribe...
MusicPosted by
Womanly Live

BTS ‘Butter’ Breaks Three World Records

BTS is breaking records and taking names. The South Korean boy band newly released English language single ‘Butter’ premiered on 21 May 2021 and has broken three previously held world records. The band’s music video gained 3.9 million viewers on its premiere alone, which YouTube confirmed on 24 May. BTS...