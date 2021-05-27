Watch: BTS Gets “Hotter” In Fun MV For “Butter” Remix

Have a celebratory Chicken McNugget, because BTS’s delicious new single “Butter” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, just how the Army likes it. The K-pop kings — Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, and Jin — have now earned four No. 1 singles on the chart, achieving the fastest accumulation of hits for a group since the Jackson 5 in 1970 and becoming the first band in history to have three No. 1 debuts on the Hot 100. Olivia Rodrigo also makes history as the first artist to simultaneously chart three top-ten songs from a debut album: “good 4 u,” which was bumped to No. 2 (after making her the first artist to debut her album with two No. 1 singles), “deja vu” at No. 3, and new entry “traitor” at No. 9. Her album Sour topped the Billboard 200 this week with the biggest week of any 2021 album so far. The rest of the top ten includes “Levitating,” by Dua Lipa, down to No. 4, Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” down to No. 5, “Peaches,” by Justin Bieber featuring Giveon and Daniel Caesar, at No. 6, “Save Your Tears,” by the Weeknd and Ariana Grande, chilling at No. 7, “Kiss Me More,” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, at No. 8, and “Astronaut in the Ocean,” by Masked Wolf, at No. 10. But back to the men of the week. BTS’s milestone comes at the start of their eighth-anniversary celebration, Festa, a multiday event filled with bonus content. Congratulations to the BTS Army, who never stop winning.