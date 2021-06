SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth and other community leaders made a plea for everyone to put their guns down after a 14-year-old was shot Tuesday evening. The 14-year-old is recovering after being shot while walking past a store on Cooper Avenue between North Woodbridge Avenue and Delaware Street in Saginaw around 6 p.m. It’s the seventh shooting in Saginaw over the last week. Police say the shootings have been scattered across the city.