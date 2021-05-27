Cancel
TV Series

What's Coming To Netflix in June 2021, Including 'Sweet Tooth' and 'Godzilla Singular Point'

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA half-human/half-deer boy travels across a post-apocalyptic world, hunted by men who want to kill him, in DC Comics’ “Sweet Tooth,” while the 13-episode “Godzilla Singular Point” anime pits a grad student and an engineer against a terrifying force out to destroy the world. Atsushi Takahashi directs. A Coen Bros.’...

TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix's Sweet Tooth Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The newest live-action comic book adaptation has arrived on Netflix, and it looks to be an instant hit with critics everywhere. Sweet Tooth, based on Jeff Lemire's Vertigo Comics series, debuted on Netflix on Friday morning, giving fans around the world a chance to see the story of the beloved comic come to life. While there are plenty of comic book adaptations out there that haven't been received too well, one look at the Rotten Tomatoes score for Sweet Tooth proves that this series is something very different.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in June 2021

Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood and new episodes of the TV series Lupin and Too Hot to Handle are among the highly anticipated titles set to hit Netflix next month. Originally set to be released by Sony, Fatherhood stars Hart as a man who loses his wife shortly after childbirth and has to raise their newborn baby on his own. The streamer is presenting the film with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. The movie, based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy, was directed by Paul Weitz (American Pie, About A Boy, In Good Company, Little Fockers) from a script he co-wrote with Dana Stevens....
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Sweet Tooth’ Season 2 Come Out?

Sweet Tooth is Netflix’s latest comic book adaptation—and it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before. Adapted from writer/artist Jeff Lemire’s acclaimed DC Comics/Vertigo series Sweet Tooth, this is a post-apocalyptic tale that mashes up the horrific (a plague) with the adorable (a bunch of animal/human hybrid babies!). But don’t let the cute kids fool you, because the world of Sweet Tooth has a lot of bite to it.
TV Seriesboxden.com

Sweet Tooth (Netflix Original Series)

It's a doomsday comic where humanity is dying from this virus and around the same time these human/animal hybrids pop up. They're hunting these hybrids while also falling into chaos. Sweet Tooth is just this super sheltered naive kid who's just trying to make it through life and keeps getting betrayed.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Sweet Tooth' Review: Netflix's Latest Is an Apocalyptic Summer Romp

Any great fairy tale made real and brought to life would read more like a horror story than a fantasy, but Netflix's Sweet Tooth asks: "Why not both?" The show lures you in with fuzzy human-animal "hybrids," and even its post-apocalyptic vistas are bright and beautiful in their way. Once the show has you in its clutches, however, its darker themes take over quickly.
TV Serieswttspod.com

Sweet Tooth Season 2? What’s Known So Far

Is there “Sweet Tooth” season 2 on Netflix? You can find out from us how a continuation of the new fantasy series of the streaming service is. While there is still no official confirmation for “Sweet Tooth” season 2, we assume that the DC comic book adaptation will continue. Season 1 of the Netflix series ends with a cliffhanger that still needs to be cleared up.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is a Tender, Riveting Adventure Story

With source material written before the pandemic and a production that began life pre-COVID as well, Netflix’s brilliant “Sweet Tooth” may not be a direct commentary on what the world has been through in the last year, but the presence of that real-world echo is undeniable. It’s a show about a devastating virus that leads people to distrust one another, go into hiding, allow their fear to drive their decisions, and ultimately form unexpected bonds. It’s about isolation and grief, but it is also very much about the unpredictable connections that can end up defining us. It’s intense, riveting storytelling that recalls the spirit of Amblin almost more than the nostalgia warehouse that is “Stranger Things,” the king of Netflix Originals. It would have been excellent television in any year, but "Sweet Tooth" strikes a different chord in 2021 than anyone could have expected.
TV SeriesFilm School Rejects

What's New to Stream on Netflix for June 2021

Crossing the Streams is a series of columns spotlighting all the offerings hitting the big streaming services each month. This time we’re checking out the new Netflix arrivals for June 2021, including the final season of an acclaimed comedy series, new originals with Liam Neeson and Kevin Hart, and more!
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix's Sweet Tooth Begins With a Pandemic, and Yes, the Producers are Worried You'll Turn it Off

Jeff Lemire's comic Sweet Tooth will recall that the series is set entirely after a virus has reduced society to rubble and factions, but with the Netflix TV series they're able to expand the scope of the story and show just how that happened. In any other year this might not seem like a potential deal breaker, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging around the world and the previous year of lockdown restrictions, the opening five minutes of the new series might be too much for some. We spoke with the creators and executive producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth about this very thing during a recent press junket, and yes, they're worried you might not keep watching because it's so real.
TV SeriesNME

Here’s everything coming to Netflix UK in June

Netflix UK has revealed its full list of new releases for June 2021 – see every film and TV show landing on the streaming service below. Netflix originals arriving on the streaming platform this month include Gina Rodriguez-fronted sci-fi drama Awake and parenting comedy Fatherhood starring Kevin heart. Original show...
TV SeriesDecider

Who Narrates ‘Sweet Tooth’ on Netflix?

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is a total vibe. The series has an aesthetic, and it nails every element of it. The show is a folksy fairytale unfolding at the intersection of The Walking Dead and Portlandia. It’s cute and horrific, heartwarming and heartbreaking—and the show’s uniqueness and confidence makes the whole thing work. And like with any fairytale, of course there’s an omnipotent narrator recounting events from offscreen and, metaphorically (?) on high. So… who is the narrator? And are they a character in the show? And is it Sam Elliott? Because it sounds like Sam Elliott. Let’s answer those questions!