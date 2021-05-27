Cancel
John Davis, Real Voice Behind Milli Vanilli, Dies at 66

By Anna VanValkenburgh
Spin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Davis, the actual singer behind Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus of Milli Vanilli, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 66. Davis’s daughter Jasmin reported her father’s death in a Facebook post on May 24. “This is Jasmin, Johns daughter. unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus. He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly,” she wrote.

