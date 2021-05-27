Bigfork superintendent to join Kalispell administrative team this July
Kalispell Public Schools' Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved Matt Jensen to fill a new district assistant superintendent position. His contract begins July 1. Jensen is currently superintendent of the Bigfork School District, a position he's held for the past seven years. He has held principal positions in Bigfork from the elementary to high school levels during his career in education, which spans 17 years and also includes teaching and coaching positions.bigforkeagle.com