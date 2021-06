Welcome to the 21st Songs of the Week of 2021. We figured it would be a quiet week for new songs, with Monday being a holiday here in America, but we were wrong. Helping matters was that two of the best albums of the year thus far—Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee and Wolf Alice’s Blue Weekend—were released today, giving us a multitude of songs to choose from. Add in a cool collaboration and an interesting debut single and you’ve got a fantastic Songs of the Week list. So good, that we’re back in expanded Top 12 territory this week (as opposed to our usual Top 10, and we really don’t know how some other sites narrow it down each week to a Top 5).