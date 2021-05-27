VIP Tidbits: LSU begins conditioning drills

Recruiting is one area where head coach Geoff Collins and his coaching staff definitely seem to thrive. So, in a way, the return of in-person recruiting is a big deal for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team. There’s a lot that can be conveyed face-to-face that cannot be done over a phone call. As the article points out, the recruits themselves seem to appreciate the opportunity to meet with coaches in person as well. Ideally, this will all mean an uptick for Tech’s recruiting efforts. It definitely means that the coaching staff will be busy, but in the long run it should pay off as Collins and his staff can secure more top-rated recruits.