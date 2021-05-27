Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

VIP Tidbits: LSU begins conditioning drills

By Shea Dixon
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LSU football team has kicked off conditioning drills as the Tigers prep for the summer months. Head inside for the latest scoop on how they have fared.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Tidbits#American Football#Lsu#Football Team#Tigers#Conditioning Drills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Morning Buzz: Tidbits on LSU's newcomers

Minus a few exceptions who are still finishing up their senior year in the classroom, the bulk of LSU’s 2021 signing class is on campus. The newcomers and team went through their first day of the summer program on Monday, and I gathered a few tidbits on how some guys looked after spending the past few months working out on their own with the program Tommy Moffitt sent.
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Softball Begins Eighth Straight Super Regional Against LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Florida State softball team (42-10-1) kicks off the Super Regional weekend on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET at LSU on ESPN. The Seminoles play the Tigers in a best of three game series on Thursday through Saturday with a trip to the 2021 Women’s College World Series on the line. All three games are scheduled to be played at 7:00 p.m. ET.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

BamaOnLine VIP Recruiting Chat

The class of 2022 is off and running. Alabama currently has six commitments in the cycle, and squarely among the top 15 classes in the country and climbing. There's plenty of buzz around the Tide as we get closer to visit season come summer. Feel free to ask any Alabama...
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 5/26: Georgia Tech Baseball begins ACC Tournament

After over 45 baseball games, it’s finally postseason time for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The ACC Coastal Division champions will open the ACC Tournament against longtime rival Clemson, that game will be played today at 7 p.m. ET (RSN). The Jackets finished the regular season at 28-21 (21-15 ACC) and were placed in pool B for the ACC Tournament taking place in Charlotte. During the regular season, Tech swept the lone series against Clemson that took place in Atlanta. The Tigers were defeated by the other pool B squad, Louisville, yesterday by a score of 15-10. This is a must-win game for the Jackets, if they lose, their path to an ACC Championship becomes exponentially more difficult, as Louisville would hold the lone win over a common opponent during the tournament.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Thursday Auburn football, basketball and track & field Tiger Tidbits

*A new addition to the roster, Marcus Harris, is on campus after transferring in from a season at the University of Kansas where he redshirted in 2019 and played in 2020 for Les Miles, the former KU head coach. Harris looks like he has kept himself in good shape and the former Park Crossing High star from Montgomery said he currently weighs 285, which is well distributed on a six-foot-three frame.
NFLMiami Herald

Dolphins defensive coaches discuss Holland, McKinney, Butler, offer personnel tidbits

Notes and nuggets from Miami Dolphins defensive position coaches on various topics during an hour-long Zoom session with reporters on Tuesday:. ▪ Defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander: He doesn’t gloss over the jettisoning of safety Bobby McCain — “you lose experience in relation to a rookie” — but is bullish on what 36th overall pick Jevon Holland can provide.
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 6/3: In-person recruiting returns

Recruiting is one area where head coach Geoff Collins and his coaching staff definitely seem to thrive. So, in a way, the return of in-person recruiting is a big deal for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team. There’s a lot that can be conveyed face-to-face that cannot be done over a phone call. As the article points out, the recruits themselves seem to appreciate the opportunity to meet with coaches in person as well. Ideally, this will all mean an uptick for Tech’s recruiting efforts. It definitely means that the coaching staff will be busy, but in the long run it should pay off as Collins and his staff can secure more top-rated recruits.
NFLuhnd.com

Notre Dame OL Picture Getting Clearer With Addition of All-American Cain Madden

Notre Dame has been having some good success in the graduate-transfer market over the last few years and that success continued on Friday when All-American Cain Madden announced he had selected Notre Dame over Florida State. With his addition to the 2021 roster, the Notre Dame offensive line picture just got a bit clearer.
College Sportszagsblog.com

Recruiting Roundup: Official Visits and Tidbits

The NCAA Dead Period is over and official visits are already underway for a number of high school prospects. Here’s a look toward this week’s recruiting visits and other news. This list will be updated throughout the week. **Jarace Walker, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward from IMG Academy (FL), will...
Ohio Statethespun.com

Ohio State Buckeyes Release Awesome 2021 Recruiting Hype Video

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team fell just short of winning the national championship in 2020. But they’re ready for a big 2021, and want every would-be recruit for 2022 and beyond to know it. On Saturday, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day posted a new hype video aimed at recruits....
NFL247Sports

4-star LB Shawn Murphy on LSU unofficial visit

2022 Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed linebacker Shawn Murphy is on an unofficial visit to LSU, hanging out at the OL/DL camp on Saturday before working out on Sunday. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and numerous others have offered the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker. His visit to LSU though marks a...
Scottsdale, AZfromtherumbleseat.com

Technical Tidbits 5/31: Happy Memorial Day Tech fans

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets baseball team fell to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. The final score was 8-1. For the most part, the Yellow Jackets offense was non-existent. In a way, it’s understandable given the nature of the team’s journey to that stage of the tournament. They faced a tough game against Louisville that went into extra innings. And their game against N.C. State was their third game in four days. So the loss, while disappointing, was not entirely a surprise. The Yellow Jackets can now focus on their future. Today is the The ESPN Selection Show where the team will learn which NCAA Regional it will be heading to.
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Kansas freshman CB Karon Prunty to enter transfer portal

Kansas has picked up a number of transfers this spring after hiring former Buffalo coach Lance Leipold to replace Les Miles, but the Jayhawks will now lose a key contributor from last year's team. Sophomore cornerback Karon Prunty, a 247Sports True Freshman All-American last season, announced Sunday via Twitter that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.