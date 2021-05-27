Bernie Sanders' hotel room must be kept at 60 degrees, have an extra blanket and a king-sized bed, according to his 'Senator Comfort Memo'

Media outlets are going nuts over excepts from Edward-Isaac Dovere's new book which claims Bernie Sanders likes a king-sized bed when he travels… Ana Kasparian and Cenk Uygur discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555774-bernie-sanders-demands-king-size-hotel-beds-cool-rooms-book-says "Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) reportedly had a list of hotel demands when he was on the campaign trail, including king-sized beds and low-temperature rooms, according to a new book on the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur Cast: Ana Kasparian, Cenk Uygur *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.