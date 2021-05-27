Cancel
Congress & Courts

Bernie Sanders' hotel room must be kept at 60 degrees, have an extra blanket and a king-sized bed, according to his 'Senator Comfort Memo'

By oseddiq@insider.com (Oma Seddiq)
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Bernie Sanders likes a hotel room that's set at a cool 60 degrees with a king-sized bed. A new book details Sanders' travel accommodations during the 2020 campaign. Sanders' demands were laid out in a "Senator Comfort Memo," including his preferred snacks. See more stories on Insider's business page.

