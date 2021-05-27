Cancel
Car-free highways, shots on a ferry, bonus letdown: News from around our 50 states

By From USA TODAY Network, wire reports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery: After the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted classroom learning, Gov. Kay Ivey faces a decision whether to delay next year’s high-stakes requirement to hold back third graders who aren’t reading on grade level. Ivey has through Thursday to sign legislation by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, that would push back the promotion requirement from the 2021-22 school year to the 2023-24 school year. If she does not sign the bill, it will die by what is known as a pocket veto. Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Wednesday that the bill is under review. The promotion requirement is set to take effect at the end of next year, but supporters argued it would be unfair to force the requirement on students who were out of the traditional classroom for long stretches during the pandemic. Opponents have argued that it would be a disservice to students to delay the requirement – a part of a broader state program to boost literacy – or that the state should wait until latest test scores are available to decide. Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, who sponsored the original measure in 2019, has argued lawmakers should wait and see the latest test scores before deciding if a delay is needed.

Montgomery, ALwtvy.com

Retired educators hope for bonus checks from state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State lawmakers are looking for ways to give bonuses to retired educators in Alabama. More than 60,000 Alabama education retirees have a pension that is at or below the federal poverty level and retired educators said they need help. “We have the cost of inflation, medical...
LotteryColumbian

In Our View: State smart to offer shot at prizes for vaccinated

Want to win $1 million? All you need to do is be vaccinated against COVID-19. Well, and be very lucky — one-in-several-million lucky. Washington has announced a lottery for people who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The top prize is $1 million, and other cash awards will be handed out; so will gaming systems, sports tickets, tuition credits and airline tickets.
Visual Artdailymagazine.news

Paintings by pups, burning masks, memorial mural: News from around our 50 states

Montgomery: Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that she's running for reelection, citing Alabama's "bucket load of common sense" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ivey, 76, made the announcement in a video message released by her campaign. The Republican emphasized her administration's investment in infrastructure, job creation, Alabama's pandemic recovery and its low unemployment rate. "Alabama is working again, and the best is yet to come," Ivey said in her distinct Southern drawl. Ivey faced both praise and criticism for her handling of the pandemic. Unlike some Southern governors, she issued a statewide mask order, a move that was criticized by some conservatives but won her praise from health officials and others for following scientific recommendations. That mask order has ended. She has often embraced GOP priorities during her four years in office, including signing the nation's most stringent abortion restrictions into law, making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases. The 2019 law, swiftly blocked by the courts, was part of a wave of restrictions passed by Republican-led legislatures that were aimed at getting the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the issue of abortion.
Educationdailymagazine.news

Bar graph memorial, motivated by $1 million, summer school: News from around our 50 states

Montgomery: Following the most challenging year schools have had to endure, a record number of Montgomery Public Schools students are set to return to classrooms for the district's Launch into Learning summer program. Starting Monday, more than 12,000 students will show for summer school. That is far higher than previous years' participation, at about 2,500 students. It also represents the most students who have been in Montgomery's public schools since the coronavirus pandemic began - with about 7,000 of the district's 28,000 returning for face-to-face instruction during the past year. The district has hired more than 400 teachers to run the eight-week program and is still hoping to hire more. The district is paying summer school teachers $50 per hour. The program offers lessons for students who need acceleration, intervention or enrichment. "I think children are ready to be back in school, and I think their parents recognize there has been some loss from not being in school this past year," Board President Clare Weil said about the increase. "This is catch-up, but it is fun catch-up."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 States Likely to Legalize Marijuana Next

Following years of debate, the green rush is fully under way in America. More than two-thirds of all states have given the green light to medical marijuana, with 18 of these states having existing or pending legislation in place that allows for recreational cannabis to be consumed and/or sold. Support...
AdvocacyPosted by
Land Line Media

States take action on highway protests

State lawmakers in four states have taken action to address concerns about highway protests that disrupt traffic. The legislative pursuit in recent months is in response to traffic interruptions over the past year related to protests and demonstrations. Advocates say efforts to keep protests off busy roadways are a commonsense...
Public HealthWest Hawaii Today

Ige: State to continue mask mandate for now

Gov. David Ige said Thursday afternoon that — despite a U.S. Centers for Disease Control advisory stating fully vaccinated Americans can go without a mask in most places — he will keep the state’s mask mandate in place for now. “Everyone must wear their masks indoors,” Ige said during a...
Oklahoma StateWashington Examiner

Oklahoma renames state highway for Trump

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed legislation that would rename a stretch of highway for former President Donald Trump. The Republican governor signed an omnibus bridge and highway naming bill Friday, which renamed a 20-mile stretch of road, spanning from Boise City, Oklahoma, to the state's border with Texas, as the President Donald J. Trump Highway.
Hawaii Statestateofreform.com

Hawaii Governor announces state will maintain mask rules

In a rejection of the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidance, Hawaii Governor David Ige announced Thursday that the state will continue to require masks when within six feet of people who aren’t a member of their household. Ige said in a press conference he doesn’t feel comfortable easing the...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

State to begin mowing highway ditches

North Dakota's Transportation Department will begin mowing the top cut along shoulders of state highways beginning the week of June 14. Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-interstate ditches for hay should cut the top before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.
Protestsbigislandnow.com

Dozens Gather to Protest State COVID Mandates, Restrictions

Dozens of people congregated Saturday afternoon along Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway to protest against the state’s COVID-19 mandates, restrictions and the vaccine. The group started gathering last year. Since mid-January, the Big Island residents have met by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints every Saturday to wave signs and protest the pandemic regulations and face mask requirements.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Around the State

The American Legion Post 52 will have a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5 at Walmart, located at 475 Crockett Trace Drive in Morristown. The American Legion is an organization of veterans serving other veterans, their families and their community, as well as helping needy and handicapped veterans.
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

Mask wearing remains state law in Hawai‘i

LIHU‘E — Despite federal recommendations to drop the mask for fully vaccinated people, Gov. David Ige announced Thursday Hawai‘i will continue its state-wide mask-wearing laws. Yesterday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that it’s OK to stop wearing masks outdoors in crows and in most indoor settings.
Nevada StatePosted by
Glamour

The Crown Act Passed in a 12th State: Nevada

The Crown Act, a bill that makes hair-based discrimination illegal, just passed in Nevada, making it the 12th state to ratify the law. The movement to combat hair-based discrimination is led by the CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair) Coalition. In many professional settings, Black women are especially penalized for wearing their hair in natural or specialized styles, but the Crown Act protects them from this. Hair-based discrimination is a racist prejudice that stems from a Eurocentric beauty standard, and it has no place in the workplace. Or anywhere, for that matter.