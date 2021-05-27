Batman: White Knight (Paperback) $10.59

In the third installment of the exciting Dragon Kingdom of Wrenly graphic novel series, Ruskin and his friends compete in the legendary Night Hunt. Ruskin is excited to visit Crestwood to witness a very special event, the Night Hunt, and to root for his new best friends Cinder and Groth as they compete in the exciting contest. But then Ruskin is chosen to compete, too, even though, according to the rules, he shouldn’t be allowed since he doesn’t live in Crestwood. Cinder thinks Ruskin had something to do with this special treatment and that, as the legendary scarlet dragon, Ruskin cares more about glory than he should. But is that really who Ruskin is?