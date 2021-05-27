Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time

Minnesota prosecutors have a requested a 30-year prison sentence for Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, Chauvin faces 12 ½ years in prison for his second-degree murder conviction as a first-time offender. The state, however, has asked Judge Peter Cahill to consider a lengthier sentence based on aggravating factors on the day of Floyd’s death. According to legal documents obtained by Insider, the judge agreed that a heavier sentence was warranted due to a number of circumstances, including the presence of children during Floyd’s murder, Chauvin treating Floyd with “particular cruelty,” and Chauvin’s abuse of authority during the deadly incident.