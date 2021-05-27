Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Cops who kill often catch a break at sentencing time

By DON BABWIN, Associated Press
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Throughout the murder trial, prosecutors showed jurors the video seen countless times around the world of the white police officer killing a Black male. And when it was over, the jurors found the officer guilty of murder. That was in 2018. Now, as former Minneapolis Police Officer...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Convicted Felons#Attorneys#Cops Police#Guilty Of Murder#Sentencing#Felony Murder#Ap#Congress#Cnn#Bowling Green University#Associated Press#Stanford University#Paradise Police#Chicago Police#Second Degree Murder#Sentence#Parole#Felony Convictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law Enforcement850wftl.com

Drunk man breaks into house full of cops

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office in Montana are reporting that a drunk man broke in to an Airbnb that they rented in Milwaukee and fell asleep. The incident occurred while the officers visited the area for a training. Around 2:30 a.m. one of the deputies said that they...
Mental HealthLos Angeles Daily News

It’s time to reform sentencing enhancements

One of the basic tenets of our criminal justice system is that punishment is supposed to be proportionate to the crime. But in the wave of “tough on crime laws” passed in the 1990s, California turned that longtime legal standard on its head, instead adopting many sentencing enhancements, which add years to a person’s prison term, often doubling it.
Worcester, MARegister Citizen

Man sentenced for selling untraceable guns to undercover cop

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for selling three untraceable guns to an undercover police officer. Terrick Bishoff, 40, appeared in Worcester’s U.S. District Court, where he apologized, the Telegram & Gazette reported. “I am ashamed as I think about the gravity...
Lakewood, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Man sentenced for killing neighbor

The Fox 8 I-TEAM has found a killer is now going to prison because a detective followed a money trail with hi-tech science and cracked the case with a clue from the victim’s pocket. Gary Taylor, 58, of Lakewood was convicted earlier this month of the January 2018 murder of his elderly neighbor Daniel Donlan. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan sentenced him Wednesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Police say the 70-year-old victim was beaten to death.
Saint Paul, MNhot967.fm

Former St. Paul Cop Sentenced

(St. Paul, MN) — A former St. Paul police officer is being sentenced to serve six-years in federal prison for his use of excessive force. In 2016, Brett Palkowitsch arrested Frank Baker, who was innocent, for matching a description of an armed suspect. He was caught on video kicking Baker three times in the chest and allowing a K-9 officer to attack and bite him. Baker suffered broken ribs, two partially collapsed lungs and had several dog bites. Palkowitsch reportedly apologized to Baker during his sentencing last Friday, but he didn’t accept his apology.
Violent CrimesVice

Man Who Killed Indigenous Woman by Throwing Trailer Hitch Sentenced to 8 Years

The man who killed an Indigenous woman after throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving car has been sentenced to 8 years in jail, minus one month time served. Brayden Bushby, 22, was convicted of manslaughter in December in the death of Barbara Kentner. Kentner, an Anishinaabe woman from Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, died at a Thunder Bay hospice in July 2017, about six months after Bushby struck her with the trailer hitch. She was 34 years old and had sustained serious internal injuries, including a rupture to her small bowel.
Violent CrimesComplex

Prosecutors Seek 30-Year Sentence for Ex-Cop Who Killed George Floyd

Minnesota prosecutors have a requested a 30-year prison sentence for Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd. Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, Chauvin faces 12 ½ years in prison for his second-degree murder conviction as a first-time offender. The state, however, has asked Judge Peter Cahill to consider a lengthier sentence based on aggravating factors on the day of Floyd’s death. According to legal documents obtained by Insider, the judge agreed that a heavier sentence was warranted due to a number of circumstances, including the presence of children during Floyd’s murder, Chauvin treating Floyd with “particular cruelty,” and Chauvin’s abuse of authority during the deadly incident.
Staten Island, NYNew York Post

Former top cop Bratton slams Derek Chauvin, defund the police movement

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton on Sunday slammed cop-turned-killer Derek Chauvin for dealing “unrivaled” damage to the profession through his murder of George Floyd — but cautioned against the defund the police movement, calling more law-enforcement the “essential medicine.”. Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, Bratton — who twice helmed the...
MinoritiesWashington Examiner

The hidden costs of the 'defund the police' movement

Much commentary trumpets that there is a slaughter of innocent, mostly black people at the hands of out-of-control police forces and that the solution to the problem is to cut back on law enforcement authorized to use force to maintain public order. This is wrong on just about every count, save one — there is indeed a slaughter going on, but not at the hands of the police.
Brooklyn Center, MNDaily Beast

Chaos Breaks Out in Prosecution of Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright

After Kim Potter, a white cop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, last month, activists swarmed the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. Their demand was simple: charge Potter, who appeared to indicate she was going to...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Drunk Wisconsin Guy Breaks Into a House Rented by Cops

Out of all the houses he could have broken into, this Wisconsin guy just happened to choose the one rented by several police officers. Considering the odds involved, this guy should probably channel his luck into something not illegal, like maybe buying a lottery ticket. Once he's out of jail, that is. Because out of all the houses in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this guy chose to break into the Airbnb that was rented by... a bunch of cops.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Chicago cop who killed Anthony Alvarez seen on video with gun drawn during road rage clash

CHICAGO - A Chicago cop who killed a man earlier this year is now at the center of another controversial incident. Chicago Police Officer Evan Solano was apparently off-duty, but still wearing his uniform when he got into a heated shouting match with a man driving a white SUV that was blocking Solano's red Ford Mustang. The incident took place last week at the corner of Logan Boulevard and Francisco in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine prisoner who killed cellmate in 2018 to be sentenced next week

ROCKLAND, Maine ― The prisoner who killed his cellmate at the Bolduc Correctional Center in 2018 following a fight over cigarettes will be sentenced next week. Zachary Titus, 36, formerly of Thomaston pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter in December. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 4 at 9 a.m. at the Knox County Courthouse in Rockland.
Sonoma, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Court upholds death sentence of man who killed Sonoma deputy

The state Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Monday of a man who fatally shot a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy shortly after being released from prison in 1995, rejecting defense arguments that the case should have been transferred to another county because of extensive and hostile press coverage. Robert Walter...
MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Ex-Cop Sentenced to Six Years For Nearly Killing Black Man

A former St. Paul, Minn., police officer was found guilty of a civil rights violation and will serve six years in prison. A federal court judge on Friday sentenced former officer Brett Palkowitsch to six years after a jury found him guilty of a civil rights violation for beating an unarmed Black man who was mistaken for a suspect nearly five years ago.