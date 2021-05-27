Obama Says His 'Institutional Role' Restricted His Comments About Ferguson

A trailblazer for black women and minority rights, Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm broke many barriers. She was the first black woman elected to Congress and the very first black person to run for the United States Presidency. As the firstborn of four daughters to Caribbean immigrants in Brooklyn, Chisholm’s family valued her education. For years of her life she lived with her maternal grandmother in Barbados, attending school due to her mother’s distrust of the education system in America and what it could offer her daugher. Chisholm grew up knowing the value of her early education and later received her Bachelors of Arts from Brooklyn College of the City University of New York in 1946. She was known for her skills in debating, and was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Not stopping there, she furthered her education by earning a Masters of Arts degree from Columbia in 1952.