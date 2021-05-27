Obama Says His 'Institutional Role' Restricted His Comments About Ferguson
Before, during and after his presidency, Barack Obama faced intense scrutiny. Much of his critics resided in the Republican Party, but he also received critique from those in his party or who were more left-leaning. One of the most popular critiques of the former U.S. President pertained to his responses to acts of police violence. Some felt he responded appropriately to these matters, but others feel that he could have been more vocal about the deaths of Freddie Gray, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin and several others. During a recent virtual forum, Obama offered insight as to why he responded the way he did as a sitting U.S. President.www.binnews.com