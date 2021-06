Last week was an eventful one for Rolls-Royce, as the British car maker made the headlines around the world twice. First, they announced that coachbuilt cars are making a comeback under their umbrella. Then, just a day later, they unveiled yet another unique creation made for one of their customers: the Boat Tail. This is, apparently, the future of Rolls-Royce, the British car maker aiming to provide the ultimate luxury for its customers.