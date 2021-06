It is the ultrafast jet that could be set to revolutionise air travel.United Airlines has announced that it will buy 15 supersonic planes that can hit speeds of 1,300mph and slash the time it takes to fly from New York to London to 3.5 hours.The airline also has the option to buy another 35 of the Overture jets, which have not yet been built or certified, from manufacturer Boom at a future date.Boom’s promotional images of the passenger cab of the plane, which could fly as fast as Mach 1.7, show passengers sitting in single grey and white seats...