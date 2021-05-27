Cancel
Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

By Hannah Davies
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 9 days ago
Samsung just unveiled the latest two tablets to join its Galaxy Tab line – the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two new tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is designed with fan favourite features from the Galaxy Tab S7 in mind. This includes a large, 12.4-inch display that can be used for both streaming entertainment and boosting productivity.

The tablet’s Multi-Active Window means users can open up to three apps at once all on the same display, while App Pair makes it easy to launch specific app combinations in this setting.

The tablet comes with an S Pen and Samsung Notes, allowing users to easily convert handwritten notes into text and use automatic tags and Intelligent Search to organise and sort through those notes.

The pen can be used with Clip Studio Paint or Canva to draw and create designs, or Noteshelf to create more colourful notes.

There’s also the option to use Samsung DeX and a Book Cover Keyboard to transform the tablet into a laptop with a PC-like UI, or use Second screen to turn the tablet into a second display alongside your PC.

The tablet is thin and light with a metal finish and packs a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a more compact tablet designed for those looking for a device for on-the-go entertainment and gaming.

The A7 Lite features a small 8.7-inch display surrounded by slim bezels and a metal cover. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and fits up to 64GB of storage, though it’s expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

The tablet has a 5,100mAh battery with support 15W adaptive fast charging and optional 4G. There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the back of the tablet and a 2-megapixel camera on the front.

“The demand for tablets is continually growing, and our customers are looking for devices that can keep up with their creative and busy lifestyles”, said VP of Sales for Samsung UK & Ireland, James Kitto.

“We’re excited to provide our customers with technology they can integrate seamlessly into their everyday lives. Whether it’s for studying remotely, connecting with friends or watching the latest shows, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are packed with the latest and greatest features. With these new devices, customers can stay organised, multitask and do more of what they love”.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink colours and is priced at £589/£629 (64/128GB), while the Galaxy Tan A7 Lite is available in Grey and Silver and costs £149/£179 (Wi-Fi/LTE).

Both tablets will be available from major UK retailers and Samsung directly from June 18.

If you want an in depth breakdown of the tablets specs and how they compare to the regular Galaxy Tab S7 Plus we reviewed last year check out the table below.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specs

Galaxy Tab S7 PlusGalaxy Tab S7 FEGalaxy Tab A7 Lite

PriceFrom £799From £589From £149

Screen12.4-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz12.4-inch TFT8.7-inch TFT

Battery10,090mAh, 45W fast charging10,090mAh, 45W super fast charging5,100mAh, 15W adaptive fast charging

CPUSnapdragon 865+ octa-coreOcta-coreOcta-core

CameraRear: 13MP + 5MP AF

Front: 8MPRear: 8MP AF

Front: 5MPRear: 8MP AF

Front: 2MP

Storage6GB/128GB, expandable up to 1TB4GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB, expandable up to 1TB3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB, expandable up to 1TB

For more on tablets, make sure to visit our guides to the best tablets, the best iPads and the best Android tablets available right now.

