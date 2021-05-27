Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, NY

Atlanta 'defund the police' backer has car stolen -- by kids in broad daylight

By DAVID AARO
fox5ny.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - An Atlanta city councilman – who is aiming to be the city's next mayor – had his car stolen by children in broad daylight Wednesday, according to reports. Councilman Antonio Brown was attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony at an event in northeast Atlanta around noon when at least four kids jumped into his car and took off, FOX 5 of Atlanta reported.

www.fox5ny.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, NY
Atlanta, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad Daylight#Stolen#Road Safety#Fox5ny News#Mercedes Benz#Wsb Tv#Councilman Antonio Brown#Mayor#Federal Fraud Charges#Alleged Incidents#Running#Campaign#Kids#Indictment#Race#Filing Charges#Recreational Centers#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Wayland, NYwlea.net

Wayland Man Is Accused Of Illegally Selling Guns

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on May 13, 2021, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Coty J. Murphy, age 29, of First Street, Wayland, New York. It is alleged that in 2020, Mr. Murphy possessed and sold firearms he was not in legal possession of. This arrest stemmed from an investigation of the sales of illegal weapons, which was presented to the Steuben County Grand Jury. Mr. Murphy was arrested due to an active Superior Court Warrant in which he was indicted for the offenses of Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E Felony, Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. It is further alleged that Mr. Murphy violated a term or condition of his New York State Parole. Mr. Murphy was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail due to his parole status.
Atlanta, NYthecut.com

Prosecutor Says the Atlanta Spa Shootings Were Hate Crimes

The lone white gunman suspected of undertaking a string of deadly shootings at three Atlanta-area spas in mid-March has been formally indicted on murder charges, the New York Times reports. While the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, was already facing murder charges in Cherokee County — the location of the first spa, where he killed four people, including two women with Asian heritage — Long is now facing charges in Fulton County, where he killed four Asian women at two separate spas. In a new court notice, filed today, District Attorney Fani Willis says she intends to add hate-crime charges and will be seeking the death penalty.
Bath, NYNewsChannel 36

Three arrested after no knock search warrant in Bath

(WENY) - Three people are facing charges after a no knock search warrant took place in Bath. Officers with the Village of Bath Police Department entered a home on West Steuben Street on Tuesday. Amber Gerow, Steven Jeffers and Nicholas Crouch were all arrested. Gerow and Jeffers live at the home on West Steuben Street. Crouch is homeless.
Bath, NYwlea.net

Drug Arrest Leads To Discovery Of Stolen Property

BATH, NY – Bath Village Police report that a warrant has led to some drug and stolen property charges for a Bath woman. Amber Gerow, 37, 100 West Steuben Street, Bath, was said to have, inside her apartment, “a truck load” of large screen television screens, stereos, laptaps, electronics and cash, crystal meth, suboxone, and two zip guns (home made weapons).
Atlanta, NYTimes-Herald

Prosecutor to seek death penalty in spa shootings

Fulton County District Attorney said Tuesday that she intends to seek hate crime charges and the death penalty against Robert Long, who is accused of killing 8 people, 6 of them women of Asian descent, in shootings at 3 Atlanta massage businesses. (May 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

Defendant pleads guilty to selling crack in Salamanca area

BUFFALO — U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. reported that Emmanuel Humphrey, 33, of Atlanta — formerly of Buffalo — pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, crack cocaine. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who is handling the case, said that between July and...
Hornell, NYwlea.net

Hornell Woman Is Accused Of Buying A Welfare Card

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on May 5, 2021, Investigators of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maxine G. Huddle, age 64, of Harrington Place, Hornell New York. It is alleged that on 09/13/2020, Ms. Huddle purchased and used another person’s benefit card issued by the Steuben County Department of Social Services. As a result, Ms. Huddle obtained benefits which she was not entitled nor authorized to receive. Ms. Huddle is charged with one count of Criminal use of a Public Benefit Card in the Second Degree. Ms. Huddle will appear in the Village of Bath Court at a later date. Charges are expected at a later date for the subject that sold the benefit card to Ms. Huddle.