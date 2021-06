An NBA season-ticket holder was banned by both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Wells Fargo Centre after throwing a bag of popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook.The team and stadium announced the ban on Thursday after Westbrook was given the snack shower during the Sixers’ 120-95 victory against the Wizards on Wednesday.Speaking after the game, Westbrook said “to be blatantly honest this s--- is getting out of hand, especially for me".Video of the incident showed a man dump a bag on Westbrook as he was leaving the court with an injury. Officials had to restrain the player as...