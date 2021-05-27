Action Pathways CEO receives Roselle Copeland Stewardship Award
FAYETTEVILLE – Action Pathways, Inc. CEO Lonnie Ballard, Jr. has been awarded the N.C. Community Action Association’s Roselle Copeland Stewardship Award. The Roselle Copeland Stewardship Award is presented annually to an individual member of the N.C. Community Action Association (NCCAA). The award focuses on exemplary individual contributions to the NCCAA, to the local community or agency and/or the low-income community at large. Ballard was honored for his work to address hunger through Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) of Southeast North Carolina.www.reflector.com