Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Action Pathways CEO receives Roselle Copeland Stewardship Award

By Abby Cavenaugh Action Pathways
Daily Reflector
 11 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE – Action Pathways, Inc. CEO Lonnie Ballard, Jr. has been awarded the N.C. Community Action Association’s Roselle Copeland Stewardship Award. The Roselle Copeland Stewardship Award is presented annually to an individual member of the N.C. Community Action Association (NCCAA). The award focuses on exemplary individual contributions to the NCCAA, to the local community or agency and/or the low-income community at large. Ballard was honored for his work to address hunger through Action Pathways Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) of Southeast North Carolina.

www.reflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Business
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
City
Cumberland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Pantries#Food Insecurity#Local Food#Ceo#Community#Partnerships#School Systems#Public Services#Nccaa#Action Pathways#North Carolinians#Action Pathways Shfb#The Cape Fear#Action Pathways Inc#Copeland Stewardship#Ceo Lonnie Ballard#Sampson Counties#Expert Guidance#Backpack Programs#Much Needed Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Charlotte, NCmassachusettsnewswire.com

N.C. Nonprofit, The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Arts Empowerment Project has received $63,000 from Women’s Impact Fund for their 2021 Arts & Culture Grant. The grant was announced at the annual meeting of the Women’s Impact Fund which was held virtually on May 10, 2021. Grants were awarded to five local non-profits in the areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Health, and Human Services.
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
Clinton, NCPosted by
Clinton Voice

These Clinton companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Sales Representative - Leads, Leads, Leads 2. Become a Licensed Insurance Agent in 14 days 3. Entry Level Management - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 4. Management Positions - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 5. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter
Fayetteville, NCUp and Coming Weekly

Warfighter Health Symposium to address military, veteran health topics

The Task Force Dagger Special Operations Foundations and the Hunterseven Foundation are coming together to host the Warfighter Health Symposium on May 18. The interactive event is designed to educate service members and veterans on the importance of understanding military exposures as they relate to wellness. The educational discussion is...
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Fayetteville Police Foundation creates 'Field of Blue' to honor officers in Police Week

A field of more than 200 flags off McPherson Church Road was set up to honor Fayetteville's police officers for National Police Week. The "Field of Blue" is an idea that the Fayetteville Police Foundation came up with to honor officers and civilians, Cindy McCormic, the group's executive director, said. Each flag represents an officer or non-sworn employee within the Fayetteville Police Department sponsored by a parent, spouse, community member or friends.
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

North Carolina weekly unemployment claims declined last week

New weekly unemployment claims in North Carolina declined last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. New claims, which are usually an indicator of layoffs, dropped to 6,709 in the week ending May 8, down from 7,051 the week before, the labor department said.
Virginia StatePosted by
WRAL News

Former VA employee sentenced for conspiring to accept bribes

NEW BERN, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to accept bribes in exchange for steering grants to a construction company. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Daniel Bruce Ross of Hope Mills worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Fayetteville as an agent for the Specially Adapted Housing grant program. The program provides federal funds to eligible veterans with certain severe, service-connected disabilities to build new, adapted homes or modify existing homes.
Cumberland, NCFayetteville Observer

Pfizer shots for children: Here's where to go in Cumberland, Bladen, Robeson to get it

Youngsters ages 12 to 15 now qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning this week, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under the emergency-use authorization, the administration approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Monday for adolescents, saying the vaccine was safe and effective enough for them. Previously, teens 16 and older qualified for either the Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine.
Fayetteville, NCUp and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville, Cumberland County residents need to know who cares

Well, now that our Hometown Utility PWC has ceased negotiations with Bernhard Capital, Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and his cabal may be back to the drawing board for an alternative plan to raid the coffers of one of the most caring, well-managed and efficient utility companies in the state. On...
Fort Bragg, NCUp and Coming Weekly

Fort Bragg veterinarians partner with Cumberland County Animal Services

Cumberland County Animal Services is collaborating with Fort Bragg veterinarians to perform vital surgical procedures on shelter animals. Working alongside Animal Services employees military veterinarians are volunteering their time to spay and neuter shelter dogs and cats to get them ready for adoption. Veterinarians also perform the same service for some of the feral cats that are part of the department’s Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release program. The program is the most effective and humane option for reducing community cat populations around the county.