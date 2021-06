L.Given the worst-performing sectors on Tuesday lunchtime, healthcare stocks underperformed other sectors, down 0.9%. Within this group, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) are two of the bottom two of the day, losing 8.2% and 4.7% respectively. Among the health ETFs, one ETF that follows the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (symbol: XLV), which is down 1.4% on the day and up 7.75% since the start of the year. Abbott Laboratories is down 1.38% year-to-date and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is down 3.86% year-to-date. Together, ABT and TMO account for approximately 8.1% of XLV’s underlying holdings.