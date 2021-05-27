Ellen DeGeneres Confessed Why She Doesn’t Want Kids: ‘It Seems Long-Term’

"What exactly was orchestrated and coordinated?" asks Mary McNamara of DeGeneres' Today interview with Savannah Guthrie. "The accusations? And, more important, by whom? A few disgruntled employees? Twitter trolls? Audience members who were not chosen to compete for cash? I certainly hope she is not blaming the media, because a Warner Bros investigation found enough justification in early reports by Buzzfeed to fire the aforementioned executive producers. As she has said before, DeGeneres told Guthrie that she had no idea staff members were unhappy because the A-list guests always seemed quite pleased and the show had 255 employees who worked in different buildings. While the first has nothing to do with anything, the second makes sense. DeGeneres has an easygoing, highly accessible persona, and as she discussed in her terrific 2017 comedy special, this can make life a bit difficult. Especially, one imagines, for a woman at the head of a very high-profile and lucrative business that involves hundreds of people waiting in a sweltering parking garage for the chance to see her show live each and every day. Often with 'We love you, Ellen' signs." ALSO: Wendy Williams calls out DeGeneres for being ignorant of toxic workplace allegations: “We all know people who have worked there, including people here.”